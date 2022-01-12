Supply chain disruptions along with the “Great Resignation” are the talk of the town all over the United States. Comments and opinions may vary depending on where you are, but the concerns are there.
We have all seen the impact—or what we perceive is the impact—of supply chain disruptions and the impact COVID and its variants have had on our daily lives. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, some products were nowhere to be found. From personal hygiene products to certain food products, consumers seemed obsessed. Some of the product shortages were predictable, others, not so much.
Now we are experiencing shortages that are a bit more concerning. In particular, we are experiencing shortages in human resources, high value goods and services, and in real estate.
Many jurisdictions are experiencing a real estate “seller’s market” where property values are through the roof. Likewise, car dealerships all over the country are offering trade-in values that would have been unheard of, where vehicle owners are getting more for their vehicles than they owe on them. Go figure—vehicles have turned into a good investment! This is only the case because the supply chain and labor shortages have led to record lows in vehicle inventory.
Less expensive but equally necessary products such as electronics—computers and mobile phones for instance—are hard to find at times. For instance, finding an iPad during the holidays was nearly impossible and consumers had no option but to buy a more expensive product simply due to availability.
In addition to and simultaneously, labor shortages are closely tied. Professor Anthony Klotz, a renowned scholar from Texas A&M University, coined the term “Great Resignation” last year when he was discussing a prediction regarding the impact that the resignation of so many Americans would have on the labor market. COVID-19 has certainly changed consumption trends throughout many industries and markets, it has impacted the makeup of the workforce, and it now seems certain that the expectations of workers from their employers have also changed.
Throughout the United States, employees from every industry are leaving their jobs in record numbers. It is not at all clear how all of those who have left their jobs are getting by. According to some experts, however, it’s simple—those who have resigned are saving money because they no longer have work-related expenses, they are living off their savings, or they have simply retired early. While these answers don’t seem to satisfy the need for understanding of many, according to some, the answers are in fact that simple.
Of particular concern, state governments and school districts across the country have started to plan for school pauses and staffing shortages in schools. Teachers and support staff have grown concerned for their own well-being, and anxiety related to the handling of COVID-19 has created a worrisome impact across our education system. Schools are not the only ones impacted. Just yesterday the Puerto Rico legislature suspended its session as tens of legislators and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
As we approach the third year of the pandemic and all these effects continue to develop, our leaders and government officials must observe these trends closely in order to enact policies that address the impact that these inevitable changes have on the safety, stability, and security of citizens at the local, state, and national level.
