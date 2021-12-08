This last week our attention was focused on the arrest of Félix Delgado, a.k.a. El Cano, Cataño’s mayor for the past five years. Caught with his hands in the cookie jar of government contracts, the public’s reaction to the mayor’s transgression can only be described as indifferent, despite the constant barrage of news revealing the flashy lifestyle of the now former mayor. This contradicting response is troubling and show an ever-growing acknowledgment that corruption is just part of our ordinary daily life. Our political genes seem to be infected with the impulse to do the wrong thing, and there seems to be no vaccine in sight.
One must ask, how is it possible that nobody saw any signs of corruption given the lavish gifts showered upon the mayor? His bankroll was fattened by almost $95,000 in a mere 5 months without no one noticing. He receives five flamboyant luxury watches, and nobody raises a flag? Did everyone think they were cheap Asian knock-offs?
Corruption is part of our everyday life but there is more to it than an individual shortcoming. The enactment of anti-corruption laws has done little to stem the constant tide of political misbehavior. Politicians may not have the necessary motivation to reveal their colleagues’ illegal practices. Government agencies entrusted with detecting corrupt practices are ill-equipped for the task. Also, our efforts seek to identify the crooked politicians after the fact and not focused in preventing the malfeasance. How many of them get away unpunished is anyone’s guess. But what if there was a better way? Citizen oversight and governmental transparency are the first steps.
Imagine that all public works contracts awarded by the government had to be in a public website available to all citizens upon execution of the contract. Public information to be posted would include all bidders with a summary of their bids, and the analysis and evaluation of the adjudication of the bid, that is, why it was awarded to a particular person or company.
Now, also imagine that this website contains the progress of the public works, including, but no limited to, current budget, budget spent, information on cost overruns and delays, and other relevant information. Instead of having several governmental employees supervising the contract, we would have hundreds of thousand of citizens looking at what’s going on. All these citizens would have the ability to raise a red flag when something is out of whack.
Add to the mix a heavy layer of transparency. List on the same website not only the company that won the contract, but also those who compose its managerial staff, board of directors and stockholders. Major subcontractors would have to provide similar information, without exception. Finally, put in place hefty fines and bar companies, their stockholders and officials from having a government contract for five-year period, or more, if they violate the transparency requirements.
To top it off, make sure you have a free and independent media with open access to information, as well as an educated and active civil society. It would be nice to have all political parties committed to this plan, but perhaps that is asking too much. After all, this would pose a threat to many politicians.
This proposal would work well with State and Municipal governments as well as all their branches because it shines a very bright light not only on contracts awarded but also on contract compliance. The public, including engineers, accountants, attorneys, planners, environmentalists, and other professionals would act as watchdogs ready to pounce when they see something seemingly out of order. It is hard to put your hand in the cookie jar when there are so many eyes watching.
It is said that knowledge is power, but ignorance empowers and emboldens the corrupt. Transparency might not eradicate governmental corruption but is a good first step at preventing it. Certainly it is better than being complacent.
