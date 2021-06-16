Cybersecurity tops every CIO’s priority list with attacks such as ransomware and denial of services. As the digital world grows and expands with new device and network integrations, each endpoint represents a security risk factor. In both the public and private sectors, infiltrators seek to access sensitive information or cause financial chaos for individuals, businesses and communities in exchange for financial gain, with potentially catastrophic results.
So it’s no surprise that companies around the world have gone out of their way to respond to these diverse threats. In customer communities, channel partners became the primary drivers of comprehensive security measures to ensure the digital security of customers, employees, partners and stakeholders. Strongly influenced by the increasing decentralization of the workspace due to COVID-19, security leaders now turn to the channel for guidance on how to optimize their strategy and prevent the worst.
But when implementing those changes, can the resulting excess security become a problem? By reconfiguring networks and devices to prioritize maximum security above all else, are other factors hurting?
One of the aspects most impacted by a mindset focused exclusively on safety is experience. From that point of view, logic indicates that it does not matter how cumbersome or difficult it is to use the systems, as long as the potential risk is minimized. But in today’s environment, the employee’s experience is just as important as the customer’s. Organizations would never make it difficult to use their solutions for customers on purpose. Why would they do it for such an important audience as employees?
Security should not be achieved at the expense of experience or productivity. While implementing solutions that leverage next-generation technology is increasingly important to intelligently adapt to digital environments, channel resources need to provide appropriate guidance, fit the future of work, and help build a positive employee experience.
Today, balancing world-class security and a hassle-free experience is the first thing IT managers consider. In fact, in a Citrix and Pulse survey of IT executives and managers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, 97 percent said that employee experience is the key to their strategy of security for the future.
As a result, more and more organizations are looking for solutions that take both factors into account, that is, that work mostly in the background, without getting in the way of the employee’s daily experience. Rather than establishing a general security checkpoint, these infrastructures use machine learning to create individual profiles for each user, internally and externally. With this profile, based on behavior according to role and activities, each individual is given access that can respond to changes in real time. Channel partners play a very important role in integrating these solutions, which can replace traditional VPNs (virtual private networks) and are tailor-made to meet the needs of individual client companies.
For any organization, success depends on safety and expertise working together. That, however, is impossible to achieve without a robust ecosystem of channel partners that facilitates the diverse needs of stakeholders. Partner models based on shared resources, collaboration and training can be a key difference. From working with managers to ensure buy-in to customizing solutions to the company’s unique security and productivity needs, the channel serves as a critical base of support that ensures those needs are met.
