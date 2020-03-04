Manolo, I have no doubt the waiver of the aviation cabotage law is a positive development for Puerto Rico, mainly because having open markets, with no arbitrary protectionist restrictions, tends to be positive for economic development. I also agree that the private sector should take the lead in identifying, promoting and developing the business opportunities created by this waiver. Meanwhile, the government’s role should be limited to facilitating the process.
The problem is, because of the media attention surrounding this issue, I believe the government won’t allow the private sector to operate freely and will instead attempt to be the protagonist. This worries me because, even though aviation cabotage sounds like a huge opportunity, the truth is, its economic impact will be limited.
Let me explain myself. Puerto Rico can currently export goods to the largest consumer market in the world. Still, aside from pharmaceutical products, which have incredibly high margins, we barely do it. The reasons are simple, producing and storing goods in Puerto Rico is too expensive. This, coupled with our government’s general unfriendliness towards business, makes exporting products from the island generally uncompetitive.
Reducing transportation costs and hoping it will result in a surge in economic development is like giving me a new pair of state-of-the-art sneakers and believing that they will allow me to play in the NBA. Even with the cool sneakers, I will still be 5’5” tall; shoes are not my limiting factor for playing in the NBA. In Puerto Rico’s case, transportation costs are not the limiting factor to economic development.
We could look at Alaska as an example of what would be possible if we had established farming, fishing, or manufacturing industries. In Alaska’s case, they had fishing. With the exemption from the aviation cabotage laws, they were able to increase their number of routes and reduce transportation costs, which resulted in a substantial increase in fish exports. But the key here is that Alaska already fished and exported millions of pounds of fish a year. They didn’t start fishing because transportation got a bit better; they used their newfound efficiencies to expand an existing industry.
My question is, what will that industry be in Puerto Rico’s case, and how much will it grow? An obvious answer would be tourism, but will a couple of new flight routes really move the economic development needle?
Anyways, I believe this waiver can be a hit if appropriately handled by the private sector, but the government is hyping it as a potential grand slam and will thus want to manage it themselves. Long term, the most significant benefit that we will see from eliminating the cabotage laws is that politicians will have one less excuse to hide behind. Puerto Rico’s economic problems were caused by corruption and mismanagement, not by the political status or the cost of transporting goods in and out of the island.
Manolo, I await your response in the podcast: Millennials vs. Boomers.
