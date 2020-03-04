Edgardo, today we start a project with the goal of finding common ground between the views of millennials and baby boomers about how to solve Puerto Rico’s most pressing economic and social issues. To our audience, just look at our pictures, and you will quickly find out who’s the boomer and who’s the millennial.
Our discussion starts with an announcement that presents a unique opportunity (which I hope Puerto Rico takes advantage of) to develop our economy. Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González recently announced Puerto Rico would get a two-year waiver of the aviation cabotage laws.
Aviation cargo represents just 2.7 percent of all freight coming in and going out of the island, which means the short-term economic impact of this change in cabotage laws will probably be limited. Still, Puerto Rico now faces the challenge of developing strategies, tactics and metrics to maximize this opportunity. If we do this right and prove this change is beneficial to our economy, we can strive to receive a permanent waiver like the one Alaska has.
We only have a two-year window of opportunity to come up with a plan and put it into action. Therefore, it’s vital we start making progress on this issue right away. In Alaska’s case, the government and the private sector were able to use this opportunity to grow their shipping volume by 17 percent, which created thousands of direct and indirect jobs and gave a much-needed boost to the economy.
According to a study conducted by economist José Caraballo Cueto, if a model similar to the one used in Alaska, were adopted in the Aguadilla airport for a period of 12 years, the economy in the area would experience an uptick of close to $220 million per year and over 6,000 new jobs would be created.
The question we need to answer is who should lead these development efforts, the government or the private sector? Personally, I would be concerned if the government were to be in charge. Just a couple of decades ago, the government mismanaged a similar situation. They were given 10 years to transition Puerto Rico out of the 936 tax benefits and because of politics failed to do it. This blunder costs us tens of thousands of jobs and sent us into the economic recession we still live today.
The window of opportunity to develop an industry with the aviation cabotage waiver is a lot shorter than the 936 phaseout timeframe. Therefore, the private sector should lead the way with a multi-industry collaboration model like the one used by Enterprise Florida. This group needs to set up a plan, execute on it in a short period, and raise funds to lobby Congress to make this waiver permanent so that the economic development can be maintained.
It literally would be the definition of insanity (hoping for change, while doing the same things) to think the local or federal government will maximize this opportunity on their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.