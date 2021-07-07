The extensive physical damage and human suffering caused by man-made disasters like the Surfside building collapse, plus the uncertainty of natural disasters, remind us of the importance of emergency preparedness. You must always consult a licensed architect or engineer to ensure your property is code compliant and safe in order to protect the lives of the people you love and potentially mitigate property damage caused by natural and man-made disasters.
Over 95% of the construction damage during Hurricanes Maria and Irma in Puerto Rico occurred in structures that were not code-compliant. Building codes serve as a baseline in the creation of structures that can withstand extreme circumstances such as seismic activity, hurricane winds, impact from flying objects, rains, and floods, to minimize physical damage and save lives.
The best way to maintain any structure is to understand its vulnerability and implement the solution that best targets it. Periodic maintenance is extremely important for the overall health of any structure, and knowing what makes the foundation, walls, and roof of the building strong can help create an overall upgrade approach while addressing multiple hazards at once.
The condition and strength of a structure depend on continuous monitoring and frequent maintenance. Check that the building’s openings are properly sealed. Inspect seals and window framing, vents, and doors annually, for signs of wear or separation. Watch out for corrosion. Regularly inspect outdoor fixtures for signs of rust, corrosion, leaks, seepage, and cracks. Clean immediately and replace corroded elements if necessary.
Another important component to consider is hurricane shutters. Hurricane shutters, or storm shutters, are built to withstand and act as a barrier against the wind. They protect windows and help prevent flying debris, rain, and damaging winds from entering your home. Made from a variety of materials, well-designed hurricane shutters are durable and will not warp when hit by the elements. Installing shutters is one of the best long-term solutions for keeping homeowners safe during hurricanes.
An extra key element to consider is using gas and diesel power generators. While they remain good support for short-term power loss, new renewable energy systems can provide long-term value. Luckily, the growing alternative energy industry is making renewable technology, such as solar panels and solar thermal systems, available to more people. We suggest scaling down dependence on oil-based fuels by reducing daily energy consumption patterns in your home, evaluating alternative energy systems, and managing a backup system to get through an emergency.
Finally, create a family plan. With hurricanes, earthquakes, and other extreme events becoming more common, all families need an emergency plan that addresses their household’s needs. All good plans will help you determine what you and your family need to do before, during, and after any disaster. Your plan should focus on helping you and your household manage important information, stay connected, and have essential supplies during and immediately after a disaster.
While no one can anticipate all the consequences of a catastrophe, past events have taught us that being prepared is the key to successfully overcome them.
