Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s administration is committed to maintaining constructive relationships with the federal government and the Oversight Board. The use of ARPA funds is a specific example of the success of this effort.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), passed in March 2021, allocated $2.47 billion to the Government of Puerto Rico to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. In addition, $1.5 billion will be allocated to the island’s municipalities, which may apply for such funds, primarily directly to the U. S. Treasury Department.
Given that Puerto Rico has been managing COVID-related federal funds prudently, this time, the federal government did not impose any special conditions to access said funds.
PROMESA does not authorize the Oversight Board to intervene with federal transfers. The reason for this may be that said transfers do not have an impact on the General Fund, the source of the funds to pay bondholders.
Therefore, as long as we comply with the restrictions of ARPA, the Government of Puerto Rico may make the allocations it deems appropriate without the intervention of the Oversight Board. This is what we did as part of the first round to distribute $520 million in funds.
ARPA funds cannot be allocated to grant Corrections Department officers a pay increase, no matter how much they deserve it. However, we are allocating $20 million to pay bonuses to those officers who have been working in person during the pandemic.
We are allocating $94 million to the University of Puerto Rico to provide continuity to the services this institution provides to the general community and particularly, to the university community. We are also allocating $15 million to nonprofit institutions certified by the Treasury Department for needs incurred during the pandemic.
There are many reasons why many workers are reluctant to rejoin the labor force. It may be due to childcare responsibilities because many schools have been closed; the limitations on economic activities subsequent to executive orders that were necessary to contain COVID; concerns about their own health; or because special federal unemployment payments during the pandemic make it less attractive to go back to work.
We are allocating $100 million to a program for going back to work in restaurants and agriculture. This must be seen as a measure supplementing other government efforts to encourage people to go back to work.
We have conducted a massive vaccination program and permitted economic activities are being relaxed, including summer camps. Meanwhile, special federal unemployment payments end in September. This new $100 million allocation is another element of this return-to-work effort.
In addition, we began an orientation campaign addressed to municipalities on the funds that they will receive from the U.S. Treasury Department. They will be guided on the process of application and certification of funds, the adequate use of funds, and the reporting requirements and faithful compliance with the requirements of the law.
We will continue identifying needs for which the use of ARPA funds is allowed and providing tools to deliver solutions.
