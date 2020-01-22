Last year, Israel exported over $114 billion in goods and services. That’s 68 percent higher than their 2009 exports. How can a country that is under constant threat of war and terrorist attacks grow this essential part of its economy so rapidly, and what can Puerto Rico learn from it?
A couple of weeks ago, Edgardo Vicenty wrote an op-ed for THE WEEKLY JOURNAL in which he explained how tax incentives are useless without government stability, and I think he hit the nail on the head. I want to expand on what he wrote because, to invest, companies need to feel confident that the government will work efficiently under normal operating conditions, but even more so when disaster strikes.
Israel’s story is fascinating because it proves that stability and economic growth are possible even under uncertain circumstances, like the constant threat of war and terrorism. Every year, Puerto Rico is under a series of much more predictable and manageable risks. These are hurricanes, mosquito-transmitted diseases and, as we have recently been reminded, earthquakes. It would be easier if we didn’t have to face these issues every single year but, as we’ve learned from Israel, they are no excuse for instability.
Don’t be mistaken, our government will use these disasters as an excuse the next time a large pharmaceutical firm decides to leave the island. Politicians will say the thousands of well-paying jobs were lost because natural disasters made it hard for these companies to operate in Puerto Rico and there was nothing that could be done to prevent them from leaving.
However, this won’t be true. Natural disasters aren’t exclusive to Puerto Rico and these companies have plans for dealing with them all across the globe. What they can’t deal with is a government that is not transparent but instead is inefficient and crumbles under the smallest amount of volatility.
If Puerto Rico is to thrive during this decade, we need to do things differently. Expecting change to come from the government is a lost cause. Therefore, businesses, non-profits and individual citizens have to work together to do what our government is obviously incapable of doing.
We need to design and build resilient streets, then blocks, then cities. Together we need to find a solution to our school’s structural problems and fix them. Most importantly, we must start a massive educational campaign to combat populism.
As long as demagogues rule this island, we won’t have a stable government capable of the long-term thinking necessary to make Puerto Rico truly resilient. Time is running out, let’s combat populism and make Puerto Rico a great place to do business and live in once more.
