The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals defines supply chain management as: “… the planning and management of all activities involved in sourcing and procurement, conversion, and all logistics management activities. Importantly, it also includes coordination and collaboration with channel partners, which can be suppliers, intermediaries, third party service providers, and customers. In essence, supply chain management integrates supply and demand management within and across companies.”
To sum it up, the supply chain is basically everything that needs to happen for us to get anything that we need. Supply chain disruptions caused by the effects of the COVID pandemic have brought the concept to the forefront of reporting and conversation, forcing us to face the realities of the complex set of factors that bring our food to our tables and cars to our driveways.
If you are a parent Christmas shopping for your children right now, you may have noticed that you are having a hard time finding a popular gaming console or the latest tablet. This phenomenon may seem small or insignificant, but it represents a larger challenge facing the world during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Puerto Rico, as well as many other areas in the United States, natural and man-made disasters of different kinds are common. The Caribbean sees regular hurricanes, California and Oregon see regular wildfires, Texas and other southern states have even seen freezing storms in recent years. Yet, many times, we are caught ill-prepared for these disasters and emergencies until it is too late, and we end up lacking supplies we know in advance we need.
We saw supply chain disruptions four years ago in Puerto Rico, when after Hurricane Maria the island experienced a shortage in bottled water, largely due to a logistics and supply chain mishap. Puerto Rico had no shortage of actual water, or of the plastics needed to make containers. The problem was the operational ability of the plants that bottled the water, and the distribution network that could get it to people throughout the island.
At the beginning of the pandemic, paper towel and toilet paper were nowhere to be found and baking products like yeast and flour were scarce. As the pandemic approaches its third year, the products that we place value on have changed, and as the global economy struggles to normalize, interruptions in the processes that bring us many of the goods we use daily have caused disruptions across many sectors—from food production, to clothing, to computers and cellphones, to vehicles.
Some of us are so used to having easy access to the products we use and buy that we forget the production process—endless hours of work, time, and effort that goes into every single object we purchase. We forget that there are raw materials like cotton and wool that go into the production of our clothing, that transporting packaged foods across the world is extremely costly, and that the products that we use from computers to cell phones to clothes are manufactured in factories, where employees and companies are impacted by the very problems that are impacting the end consumers of those very products.
Important sectors such as the motor vehicle industry have scarce inventory because new vehicles fresh off the production line are stuck in warehouses because they are missing one or two essential parts.
Corporations have tried to pivot to keep from collapsing as they lack necessary materials for their products. Some gigantic corporations have sought vertical integration of their supply chains, purchasing their own shipping vessels and as a result, the control of distribution routes for the products and services they sell. But solutions like these cannot be adopted by every company in every sector, nor should they.
As we consider ways to prevent crises like the COVID-19 pandemic from disrupting the global supply chain in the future, we need to ensure that local supply chains are protected and global supply chains diversified so we’re not caught without essential products, and to ensure we are not a burden to our own supply ecosystem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.