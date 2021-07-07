As Benjamin Franklin said, death and taxes are the only two things certain in life. Therefore, the Cofina bonds can be an attractive option in a diversified portfolio of financial instruments and estate planning.
From 2009 to 2015, many investors in Puerto Rico assets sustained losses. First, real-estate prices collapsed. Speculation drove property prices to very high levels that were disconnected from the demographics and economy of the Island.
The bankruptcy of many real-estate developers caused several commercial banks to shut down. Thus, WesternBank, Eurobank, R-G and Doral shareholders lost their investment. Finally, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico defaulted on its bonds. Cofina, a government corporation that issues sales-tax (IVU in Spanish) backed bonds, entered Title III of Promesa, a form of bankruptcy, on May 2017.
Recently, Puerto Rico’s assets have made a comeback. The stocks of the three local banks that are publicly traded in the stock market have doubled from their lowest point at the beginning of the pandemic. House prices have significantly increased.
In February 2019, Cofina emerged from the Title III proceedings with an agreement to exchange existing bonds for new Cofina bonds. Since then, the new Cofina bonds have been paying interest while their prices have also increased from 77 cents on the dollar, at the beginning of the pandemic, to more than 100 cents on the dollar today.
Unfortunately, many Puerto Ricans are reluctant to buy Cofina bonds. Therefore, a large part of the profit of these bonds has been captured by investors in the U.S. Two-thirds of the new Cofina bonds are owned by institutional investors such as Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and Vanguard.
No investment is completely risk free. The appeal of the new Cofina bonds for conservative investors lies in the fact that they have a clear and significant repayment source.
As part of the Title III process, ownership interests to the Cofina revenues that pay for the bonds were irrevocably transferred to Cofina by the Government of Puerto Rico. Therefore, the Cofina credit is completely independent of the Commonwealth credit.
Meanwhile, sales tax revenues in FY 2019 reached 138% of the maximum annual debt service requirement, that is, sales tax revenues exceeded the payment of the new Cofina bonds by 38%. To pay the Cofina debt, sales tax revenues do not need to increase, they only need not to collapse.
The collapse of the sales tax is very unlikely. Sales tax revenues do not depend on volatile demand products such as new automobiles or housing units. On the contrary, they depend on consumption products such as clothing, cleaning products and haircuts.
Cofina has the characteristics of an investment grade instrument. This said, before investing, it is critical to consult an investment advisor to confirm that these bonds are consistent with the investment strategy being followed.
Cofina’s success shows that Puerto Rico is exiting from bankruptcy confidently and with a vision for the future.
