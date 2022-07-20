On July 3, 1952, slightly over 70 years ago, Congress amended and approved Puerto Rico’s new constitution. Twenty-two days later, Governor Luis Muñoz-Marín promulgated the document –54 years after the day that American military forces arrived in Puerto Rico during the Spanish-American War– thus erasing the holiday that, for over half a century, commemorated that event and replacing it with “Constitution Day.”
On Monday, Puerto Rico will be commemorating the 70th anniversary of our Constitution, one of the most modern, succinct and best state constitutions in our nation.
While many statehood leaders will claim to have other things to do, reflecting the discomfort in celebrating Governor Muñoz-Marín’s crowning achievement, I intend to be there. Why?
First of all, our Constitution was drafted by Muñoz’ stalwarts, along with several statehood advocates, such as don Luis A. Ferré, Puerto Rico’s first pro-statehood governor.
Second, our Constitution did not alter Puerto Rico’s political relationship with the rest of our nation. We were an organized, unincorporated territory before then, and we remain an organized, unincorporated territory today.
Third, when we are admitted into the Union, as a growing majority of our electorate desires, without changing a word, Puerto Rico will be able to keep our 70 year-old Constitution as our state constitution. What supporters of the status quo consider their symbol today, will become the most important symbol of the state of Puerto Rico upon our admission into the Union.
The 70th anniversary celebration of our Constitution is being organized by the pro-status quo leadership of the House of Representatives. Some may slip into the temptation of trying to politicize the public-funded event in support of the status quo and against the prevailing sentiment for statehood. One way of slipping into temptation would be, rather than raising Puerto Rico’s flag as a strict historical reenactment –with a flag with exactly the same colors as the red and dark-blue flag raised by Muñoz in 1952– raising a flag with a lighter shade of blue that separatists have been promoting since 2000.
PDP and Senate President José Luis Dalmau, on the other hand, has devoted personal time and efforts in DC to attract a worthy high-level VIP to represent the federal government at the anniversary celebration.
Neither attempts to subtly politicize the event, nor the presence of President Biden, Vice President Harris, Leader Schumer or Speaker Pelosi, or other lesser VIPs would add any electoral support for the status quo. In that sense, House or Senate leaders are skidding their wheels if seeking those objectives in the past few days or weeks.
It is in everyone’s best interests that Puerto Rico can unite this Monday –as a previous generation united 70 years ago to draft and approve– to celebrate a constitution that has served us well in the past, serves us well today and will serve us the day we become a state of the Union.
To the extent that we celebrate united, it will allow Puerto Rico to measure the political maturity of its leaders, whether they are advocates of the status quo that resist falling into the temptation of politicizing the celebration, or whether they are statehood advocates that accept the reality that the symbol of the status quo for the past seven decades will transform into the symbol of the admitted state of Puerto Rico for many decades thereafter.
If something can be ascertained of the disastrous electoral results obtained by the New Progressive Party and the Popular Democratic Party in the 2020 elections, is that our electorate voted against more of the same and expect a greater deal of maturity from its leaders. Monday, July 25, 2022 provides an opportunity to signal that the message was received and that we’re all doing something about.
The author is the 22nd Lt. Governor and Secretary of State of Puerto Rico
