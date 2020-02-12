Puerto Rico has approved many reforms aimed at easing doing business on the island. One of my favorites, without a doubt, is the Procurement Reform of 2019. Although I won’t to go into much detail, I will at least explain what this new law and public policy brings to the table. A similar model of this law was successfully implemented in places like California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois and Louisiana.
Nowadays, acquiring accurate knowledge about government procedures is a nuisance. Sometimes, the government tries to solve everything by imposing more regulation, and we can agree that in many cases it has done the opposite. That’s the case with current procurement procedures in Puerto Rico, which have hundreds of different sets of rules in place.
Uniform regulation provides clarity to both the public and private sector. Doubts, last-minute requirements, a lack of transparency and other negative factors have been evident for years in Puerto Rico’s procurement processes. This should end now with the approval of Act 73-209, also known as the “General Services Administration (GSA) Act for the Centralization of Purchases of the Government of Puerto Rico 2019.”
For years, public instrumentalities have operated as small governments, implementing independent procedures that do not mesh well with others. According to its Statement of Motives, Act 73 has as its main purposes: (i) transforming GSA, by making it the only government entity empowered to establish and carry out any procedure for the acquisition of goods and services by the government; and, (ii) the restructuring of its processes for the acquisition of goods and services, in a manner that simplifies such processes. Both objectives are of vital importance if we intend to steer the government of Puerto Rico towards transparency, being open for business and fiscal health. But, what does this mean?
An expert entity in charge of carrying out, regulating and standardizing the process guarantees that there are no different requirements throughout agencies, corporations and those Municipalities that decide to enter under Act 73. Every process must follow the same set of rules and GSA will be the one to audit compliance. There will no longer be more than 200 regulations on procurement. Everyone interested in bidding will have to follow the same rules, regardless of the agency they are working with. This becomes even more necessary now when billions of dollars in federal funds are expected to be disbursed for recovery efforts.
It’s important to note that each entity will continue to establish its own set of needs. GSA leads the process, but it doesn’t dictate what an agency needs or doesn’t. GSA’s role is to ensure a fair, public and recorded process under Act 73. No more dealings will be agreed upon in dark rooms, and agency heads will no longer have power over the committee members tasked with evaluating bids, given that the act creates a centralized bid board.
Another significant change translates into substantial savings. By conducting centralized category auctions and multiple selection contracts, volume ensures better prices.
For all the above reasons, Act 73-2019 is state-of-the-art legislation that successfully adopts contemporary purchasing models established in other jurisdictions. Government procurement will be standardized, free from political ups and downs and completely transparent. The government will be able to use a single buyer in order to obtain better prices, while for the private sector this means having to master only one process, instead of navigating hundreds of different rules. The law is not perfect but it certainly addresses “unpleasant surprises” and finally creates a process that eases doing business in Puerto Rico. Of course, the success of this legislation lies in it being implemented as it should be.
