A famous military strategist once said, “During battle, plans are useless, but planning is essential”. After the earthquake of 2011, Japan, one of the top economies in the world, wrestled and continued to battle with recovery efforts. Disaster and recovery operations are complex, lengthy and require innovative solutions.
Puerto Rico, going through similar events at a lesser scale, lacks the resources, proper planning and decision-making skills that would enable our government to transition from emergency operations to recovery work. Nine years after the earthquake, Japan has moved forward while still being resourceful. Puerto Rico needs to move forward by providing for the affected population.
Background
On March 11, 2011, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake occurred 231 miles northeast of Tokyo and within 30 minutes a 132-feet high tsunami struck. These two events led to the release of radioactive material from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant. At least 20,000 people died,18,000 from the tsunami alone, another 2,500 went missing, and over 465,000 people were displaced.
The disaster also destroyed 138,000 buildings and caused an estimated $360 billion in damages. These catastrophic events became known as the “Triple Disaster”.
Recovery Efforts
Forty-four minutes after the earthquake, the government of Japan activated the emergency operations center and in less than 24 hours over 10,000 military troops were on their way to Miyagi and Fukushima in Japan. Within a week of the nuclear emergency, 95 percent of people living within the nuclear zone were evacuated, 95 percent of power was restored and all 14 ports were opened to receive relief goods.
The total expenses for reconstruction work is estimated to cost over $284 billion dollars through fiscal 2020, and the Japan Reconstruction Agency will continue to service the affected areas for 10 more years.
Based on a survey in March 2019, manufacturing, agriculture and other key economic sectors have returned to pre-disasters levels. Agriculture and fisheries are at 90 percent of their pre-disasters levels. As of March 2019 there were 54,000 displaced personnel still living in temporary lodging facilities and all public housing was expected to be completed by the end of 2019.
Economic Impact
As a result of the events, Japan’s economy was devastated in four ways. Firstly, the destruction cost more than the $250 billion cost estimate for Hurricane Katrina.The earthquake hit a region that was responsible for 6 percent to 8 percent of the country’s total production. It crippled Japan’s nuclear industry; by May 2012, the government had closed the 50 nuclear plants responsible for energy production in the country. As a result, Japan had to import oil, causing record trade deficits.
The Bank of Japan provided market liquidity to ensure the stability of financial markets, but the long-term impact was harmful to the country’s struggling economy. Rebuilding improved the economy a bit, but the increase in national debt outweighed rendered the improvement futile.
Lastly, Japan’s economy had just started to recover from 20 years of deflation and recession.After the earthquake’s impact, Japan faced rising commodity prices and an aging labor pool.
Lessons Learned
In 2014, a panel of experts gathered at Brookings to discuss Japan’s experience in order to be better prepared for the future and mitigate the loss of lives. Some of the lessons learned were in the areas of movement and integration of non-governmental organizations, rehearsals and drills of realistic scenarios versus canned mega scenarios, laws and regulations in support of disaster relief operations and solutions like effective sirens.
The biggest lesson of all was that for relief personnel to operate within a nuclear hazard environment they need to be equipped and prepared.
