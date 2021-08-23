Espacios Abiertos created tool that allows each person to evaluate the performance of their district legislators and other members of the legislature, through the virtual platform QuienMeRepresentaPR.com, informed Executive Director Cecille Blondet.
The portal, which makes it easier for citizens to identify the elected representatives according to their place of residence, from now on includes updated information on the votes and measures established in this four-year period for the members of the Legislative Assembly with respect to health, education, the environment, security, and economic development.
Blondet indicated that this is the first civic effort in Puerto Rico that organizes information on legislative activity in an open, simple, and personalized way for each person.
"The portal allows people to access more and more information to have an active civic participation. Through Quienmepresentapr.com, they have the opportunity not only to meet their legislators and contact them directly, now they can also know what their position is regarding education, health, environment, security, and economic development by knowing how they vote and what projects and resolutions are based on those issues," the executive director said.
She said that, ordinarily, multiple groups collect this information, make analyses according to their positions, and publish it close to the general elections. "Now, QuienMeRepresentaPR.com makes this information accessible without filters, in an objective and simple way. This allows each person to make their own analysis and composition of the place to participate actively and in a timely manner in decision-making on public policy. Knowing, participating and supervising, in addition to a right, is our citizen responsibility," Blondet stated.
"This tool — like others that Espacios Abiertos has developed — seeks to promote an informed citizenry and facilitate a more inclusive and broad participation. This new component of QuienMeRepresentaPR.com allows us to fully exercise our democratic rights, beyond the voting booth," she affirmed.
In this phase, the website allows to know the information — which is updated daily — of the projects, resolutions, joint and concurrent resolutions of the five selected topics.
This service for updating information on the legislative process on radiation and voting on measures was contracted with Microjuris Puerto Rico, who also collaborated with the Espacios Abiertos programming team, in the design and development of the interface for connecting the platform with the information from their systems.
The QuienMeRepresentaPR.com portal allows the user to see the votes in favor and against, as well as the abstentions and absences. For example, users can examine how a senator or representative voted on projects such as: pensions for public workers, immunity to health professionals in cases of emergencies, the measure to freeze the contract with LUMA, the ban on coolers of polystyrene (foam) on beaches, among others.
Blondet mentioned that users can access the portal free of charge from any mobile device or computer.
To view the information, people just need to enter their zip code or residential address. In doing so, the platform indicates which are the elected officials who represent you in your geographical area from the governor, the resident commissioner, the senators, the representatives, mayors, and the municipal legislators.
It also indicates how to contact them via phone, email or social networks, and in the case of the Legislative Assembly, the measures and votes can be accessed.
In addition, if a search is made by a legislator's name, one can access the information and also evaluate the performance of any other legislator.
Blondet said that the website was originally created in March 2020 with contact information for all officials then holding elective positions. Then, in August 2020, a version was made with the candidates for general election candidates. In the primaries, QuienMeRepresentaPR.com was updated with the information of the 3,214 male and female candidates for the 1,046 elective positions.
During that period, the number of pageviews of the platform exceeded 739 thousand and the page registered 212,374 sessions and 140,734 unique users who consulted information about the candidates.
At the beginning of this four-year term, Espacios Abiertos updated the platform in January with the names and contacts of those who were elected in November. Now at the beginning of the second ordinary session of the Legislative Assembly, a new phase of QuienMeRepresentaPR.com is presented that includes the votes and measures of state legislators from the beginning of the four-year period. In the near future, legislative records of the governor, resident commissioner, and also municipal ordinances will be added.
The executive director specified that the new platform's functionality is not intended to replace other legislative processing services that exist, but to provoke the curiosity of citizens to learn more, providing information in an accessible way that invites participation and discussion public that redounds to the benefit of all.
QuienMeRepresentaPR.com does not contemplate the entire legislative work, but rather presents the user with an overview of the work of its elected officials on the five issues, selected for their importance for people's daily lives.
The website was distinguished as 'Webby Honoree' in the category of Civic and Government Innovation in the 'Webby Awards,' awarded annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) to the world's best internet portals.
The programming of the project conceptualized by Espacios Abiertos was in charge of Luis Roca Iguina, who collaborated with Julio García and Nataniel González, from Microjuris. Luis 'Tuto' González and Rima Ibrahim did the design and production was by María Mercedes Rodríguez Rivera and Ana María Salicrup, both EA Public Policy analysts, the writer and journalist María Cristina Moreno, and Margarita Rivera, from Microjuris.
