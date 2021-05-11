The U.S. Treasury Department announced that Puerto Rico will receive $4,016,359,287 under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and reactivate the economy.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the ARP will deliver $350 billion to state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to replace income losses, bolster suppot to essential public services, retain jobs, support immediate economic stability for homes and businesses, and face the public health challenges wrought by the coronavirus.
The funds provide flexibility for each government to meet local needs, including supporting households, small businesses, industries, essential workers, and communities hardest hit by the crisis. These funds can also be used to make the necessary investments in water, sewerage and broadband infrastructure.
Below, the breakdown of the ARP funds for Puerto Rico:
Recovery Fund for Territorial Governments
Puerto Rico will receive $2,470,061,908 granted under this fund in proportional distribution.
Fund for Local Governments
Puerto Rico will receive a total of $620,337,620 that would be distributed among the 78 municipalities in proportion to data from the most recent 2020 Census. These funds will be disbursed as follows:
Adjuntas, $3,372,559; Aguada, $7,127,379; Aguadilla, $9,763,387; Aguas Buenas, $4,819,829; Aibonito, $4,294,220; Arecibo, $15,920,935; Arroyo, $3,348,279; Añasco, $5,081,468; Barceloneta, $4,608,692; Barranquitas, $5,385,256; Bayamón, $32,878,519; Cabo Rojo, $9,229,232; Caguas, $24,203,255; Camuy, $5,925,044; Canóvanas, $8,677,401; Carolina, $28,549,919; Cataño, $4,490,983; Cayey, $8,237,451; Ceiba, $2,117,974; Ciales, $3,070,519; Cidra, $7,440,686; Coamo, $7,446,319; Comerío, $3,622,155; Corozal, $6,272,537; Culebra, $332,924; Dorado, $7,019,966; Fajardo, $5,721,094; Florida, $2,198,195; Guayama, $7,665,614; Guayanilla, $3,423,061; Guaynabo, $16,263,182; Gurabo, $9,147,263; Guánica, $2,987,967; Hatillo, $7,617,637; Hormigueros, $3,014,190; Isabela $7,851,694; Jayuya, $2,698,164; Juana Díaz, $8,678,372; Juncos, $7,411,161.
Lajas, $4,275,184; Lares, $4,715,328; Las Marías, $1,539,727; Las Piedras, $7,188,176; Loíza, $4,769,132; Luquillo, $3,431,219; Manatí, $7,242,563; Maricao, $1,054,714; Maunabo, $2,004,733; Mayagüez, $13,893,864; Moca, $6,777,168, Morovis, $5,892,218; Naguabo, $5,003,772; Naranjito, $5,312,223; Orocovis, $3,927,498; Patillas, $3,148,797; Peñuelas, $3,738,893; Ponce, $25,616,338; Quebradillas, $4,451,553; Rincón, $2,652,518; Río Grande, $9,328,293; Sabana Grande, $4,217,301; Salinas, $5,269,296; San Germán, $5,871,240; San Juan, $61,853,431; San Lorenzo, $6,990,441; San Sebastián, $6,900,898; Santa Isabel, $4,119,600; Toa Alta, $13,990,012; Toa Baja, $14,426,271; Trujillo Alto, $12,367,928; Utuado, $5,321,158; Vega Alta, $7,004,427; Vega Baja, $9,716,381; Vieques, $1,628,882; Villalba, $4,151,260; Yabucoa, $6,270,400, and Yauco, $6,521,550.
Metropolitan Counties Fund
With a total of $801,110,060, 27 municipalities that receive direct federal funds benefit from this item. They will be distributed as follows:
Aguadilla, $21,724,939; Arecibo, $33,368,185; Bayamón, $53,127,043; Cabo Rojo, $21,052,469; Caguas, $42,614,411; Canóvanas, $17,809,524; Carolina, $43,674,914; Cayey, $15,146,756; Cidra, $14,342,029; Fajardo, $12,129,122; Guayama, $16,059,566; Guaynabo, $20,838,268; Humacao, $20,159,865; Isabela, $18,369,668; Juana Díaz, $17,954,148; Manatí, $17,227,467; Mayagüez, $34,786,579; Ponce, $59,192,776; Río Grande, $17,452,222; San Germán, $13,321,840; San Juan, $175,854,727; San Sebastián, $15,623,463; Toa Alta, $19,792,422; Toa Baja, $25,856,763; Trujillo Alto, $19,218,950; Vega Baja, $20,502,426, and Yauco, $13,909,518.
Non-Entitlement Units
An additional $124,849,699 for the Government of Puerto Rico will be allocated to distribute to municipalities that do not directly receive federal funds.
These assignments must be requested by the recipients; the Recovery Fund for Territorial Governments must be requested by the state government; allocations for counties must be requested by each of the municipalities; allocations for metropolitan counties must be requested by each of the 27 mentioned municipalities; and funds from the so-called non-entitlement municipalities must be requested by the central government and then distributed to municipalities.
Eligible recipients can now request their allocation of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for Coronavirus through the Treasury's portal.
Territorial governments, such as Puerto Rico's, will receive a single payment.
