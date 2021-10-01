Housing Secretary William Rodríguez Rodríguez announced the signing of an agreement with the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) to provide the educational institution with $42.6 million in funds under the Non-Federal Matches Program (NFM) from CDBG-DR recovery funds.
This allocation will be used to match the state portion required by the Public Assistance Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to carry out projects related to damages caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
"We acknowledge the great contributions that the [UPR] makes to our society and the need to continue supporting its development. As part of the reconstruction of the island and the public policy of Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, this million-dollar agreement will alleviate the University's fiscal burden, helping it to continue its quest of education and development of professionals of these and future generations," Rodríguez said.
The agreement will be executed through the NFM program, which has an allocation of $1.7 billion in CDBG-DR recovery funds to assist municipalities, government agencies, and non-profit organizations in the recovery process.
UPR President Mayra Olavarría Cruz said that "this new allocation is achieved thanks to the institutional work that has been done, wherein staff has proven its capacity, diligence, and responsibility to manage FEMA grants, as well as [from] other entities."
"With this new assignment we expand the transcendental plan of transformation in the infrastructure that we have established, focused on the development of strategic and functional projects that allow us to maximize the opportunities offered by the UPR, as a social, technological and economic engine of Puerto Rico for the community university and the communities adjacent to the campuses and units of the university system," she added.
The funds could match the costs of works that encompass necessary emergency protection measures at different sites to temporarily stop leaks.
Likewise, they can include tasks aimed at mitigating the fungus created by humidity in UPR properties; costs of response activities to relocate the medical services facilities of the Río Piedras Campus; repair costs of the Residence of the Faculty and Guests of the Cayey Campus; as well as to make arrangements in various buildings in the Bayamón Campus, among others.
UPRRP Receives Grant
It was also reported that the Río Piedras Campus (UPRRP) obtained a grant of $1.2 million as a subrecipient of the Small Business Incubators and Accelerators Program. This program, as reported by the educational institution, will be developed by the Center for Support for Innovation and Marketing (UPR i+c).
The Small Business Incubators and Accelerators Program promotes the expansion or creation of services for the incubation and acceleration of small businesses, in addition to the expansion of workplaces to provide such services.
$1.9 million were also assigned to the UPRRP as a subrecipient under the Job Training Program to be developed by the Remote Education Division. The Job Training Program seeks to prepare Puerto Rico residents in the skills necessary to find employment in the industries that will boost the island's economy over the next decade.
"The subsidy from the Puerto Rico Department of Housing to the proposal submitted by our [UPR i+c] constitutes not only an enormous stimulus to the project for the benefit of entrepreneurs in need of support, but is also a full recognition of the relevance of the University of Puerto Rico and our campus for the society that houses us," UPRRP Rector Luis A. Ferrao Delgado stated.
The dean pointed out that “the grant of CDBG-DR funds under the Job Training Program is a great boost to the efforts of our campus to expand its program of short courses and professional certifications. Through this new Labor Development Program, some 30 online certifications will be offered to unemployed people in areas related to technology, manufacturing, and health, among others. The trained persons will eventually be referred to employment agencies and other entities."
For more information about the program visit cdbg-dr.pr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.