In addition to all the budget cuts it has and will continue to endure, the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) faces an impact of $43 million to its budget thus year, plus another $34 million next year over the revenues it will stop generating over the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the transition hearings, the president of Puerto Rico's public higher learning system, Jorge Haddock, discussed the pandemic's impact on the university's revenues, given that the academic institution stopped receiving funds generated by games of chance (gambling) and other sources.
"Games of chance are one of the revenues for the UPR. On gambling, there was an $18 million drop because of the pandemic. We lost $16 million Intramural University Practice Plan, we lost $4.4 million in educations services, and in other areas there were $5 million less," he stated.
The UPR also maintains accounts to collect from the Government totaling $43 million and another $45 million receivable from private entities. This is in addition to the systematic reductions in the budget and the proposals in the fiscal plan approved by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB).
According to Haddock, the UPR's main debt are the contributions to the Retirement System, with which they have a debt of $4.4 billion. The debt for the payment to the bondholders is $424 million, he informed.
