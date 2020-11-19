A group of 105 students of the University of Puerto Rico - Mayagüez Campus (UPRM) are dedicated to the design, construction, and launch of a high-power rocket, as well as the design and manufacturing of the first liquid rocket engine in Puerto Rico.
These are DRACO and Loxodon-1, two ambitious projects with which 105 university students from the Alpha Astrum organization will face off against students from 150 other prestigious universities in the United States.
According to Rex Deming, project leader of DRACO -Dynamic Rocket for Airborne Controlled Operations-, the team will participate in the NASA Student Launch, where students help solve critical problems for NASA missions.
Currently, the project is focused on the design, manufacturing, and launch of a high-powered rocket capable of reaching heights between 3,000 and 6,000 feet.
With the Loxodon-1 project, the challenge goes further, as this project requires designing, manufacturing, and testing the first liquid rocket engine in Puerto Rico. The goal is to launch a rocket with the liquid engine to a height of 10,000 feet and take it to compete in the Spaceport America Cup, the largest rocket competition in the world.
The Loxodon-1 aims to produce 500 lbf (2.2 kN) of thrust at sea level and achieve 225 s of specific thrust at sea level as well.
"Our goal is to create a rocket, launch it, and fulfill our dream of earning first place in Overall and STEM Engagement; as well as impacting the Puerto Rican student community, while we put the name of Puerto Rico high," said Miguel Torres, president of Alpha Astrum.
Torres also appealed to the generosity of Puerto Ricans to achieve the goal of $70,000, an estimated sum that the group needs for the expenses of the competition that include purchasing materials and everything related to the trip that university students will do when defending each project.
He said that another way to help is by donating aluminum, steel, fiberglass, and/or paint. They also need volunteers for manufacturing, as well as mentoring in any area of the project, especially electronics and radio frequency networks for the experiment.
People interested in collaborating can do so through the ATH Móvil platform to (787) 538-0475, and through PayPal: http://paypal.me/GabrielaAlicea220.
The competitions, in which the results of DRACO and Loxodon 1 will be measured, are scheduled for May 2021 and June 2022, respectively.
Alpha Astrum is a non-profit student organization founded to provide students at the UPR of Mayagüez with practical experience in the field of rocketry and the aerospace sector, as well as to expand the aerospace industry and develop sustainable space flights in Puerto Rico.
