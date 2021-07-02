Students from the Department of Computer Science at the University of Puerto Rico in Bayamón (UPRB) presented innovative projects, which present solutions to problems and relevant issues in various social, health and business areas.
The projects were revealed during the final presentations of the dissertation course, and presented through Microsoft Teams.
"Through the dissertation projects, our students apply all the knowledge they have acquired during their bachelor's [studies], according to their area of emphasis. This way, they put into practice everything they have learned during their classes, through application with real cases. In this, they put into practice their skills and capacities developed through our program in very diverse areas and even applying concepts that they were able to learn on their own," said Dr. Miguel Vélez Rubio, dean of the UPRB.
During the virtual presentations, the students of the course presented projects and innovations such as:
Trolley Watch, presented by Jordy M. Rodríguez de Gracia, Computer Science student, who developed an application model that facilitates the use of public transport through the integration of Google Maps. This, providing real-time information to users, such as data on routes and their time or duration. This system is developed in the context of existing collaborations with the Municipality of Bayamón.
Meanwhile, Keyshmarie Vargas Adorno, Information Systems student, presented a development aimed at optimizing the administrative operation of a company. Likewise, Natalia J. Bercero Estrada, developed a proposal that streamlines the process of taking orders in restaurants, through an application which can be downloaded through a mobile device and that takes advantage of the use of QR Codes.
For his part, Carlos A. Padrón García, an Information Systems student, developed the Data Analyzer and Manager platform, which facilitates the management and processing of scientific data, providing a data organization tool for users and researchers. This is developed in the context of working with real data from projects carried out by professors from the Department of Biology in the Punta Tuna Wetland in Maunabo.
Another innovative project revealed during the activity was the one developed by student Allan Cuadrado Ortiz, who created a platform with the purpose of addressing the needs of patients and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's and Senile Dementia. The system facilitates the monitoring of these patients; detecting if the patient is in danger, and sending notifications to her caregivers.
In turn, Joshua A. Martínez Nevarez developed a platform to optimize the management of COVID-19 vaccination data. The system enables the efficient collection and management of this information for both providers and patients, including vaccine inventory numbers and registry of vaccinated patients. Meanwhile, Sean A. Reifkohl Carbonell, created a platform model to facilitate the coordination of appointments aimed at professionals and clients of the styling and beauty field.
Moreover, Ian M. Vélez Lerdo developed a system called Voice User Interface for Linux based Operating System and API to improve user interaction. This, using tools developed using the voice as a tool.
Another innovative project is the model created by Emmanuel Ramírez Rivera, called Handsfree Car Notification Assistant, which seeks to reduce the distractions caused by the use of the mobile phone while the user is driving, thus avoiding car accidents associated with these distractions.
Lastly, Lucila Portela Díaz produced a model of a system with the objective of guiding users in the use of programming tutorials with the use of voice. This, by reducing user interaction with the keyboard and mouse while learning to program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.