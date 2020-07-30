Editor's note: At the time of this writing, the Authority had informed that 22.1 percent of clients did not have service. The article has been updated based on new information provided by Prepa.
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) informed Thursday morning that 28.8 percent of its clients don't have electricity, as the island experiences bad weather over the passage of Storm Isaias.
"At 11:30 a.m. 28.8% of clients are without service, mostly in the Caguas, Mayagüez and Ponce regions. Technical personnel continue to work to restore service," the public agency informed via Twitter.
AEE INFORMA - A las 11:30 a.m. el 28.8% de los clientes se encuentran sin servicio, en su mayoría en las regiones de Caguas, Mayagüez y Ponce. Personal técnico se mantiene trabajando para el restablecimiento del servicio. CC1 pic.twitter.com/vVbDIweunu— Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (@AEEONLINE) July 30, 2020
On Thursday morning, Prepa had reported that just over 22 percent of clients did not have electricity service. The number has kept progressively growing as the agency struggles with the pressures of an outdated infrastructure, floods, and heavy rain.
"Once the bad weather passes, we will be starting the patrolling processes to be able to identify the faults and already start the process of restoring the system," said Prepa Restructuring Administrator Fernando Padilla in an interview with NotiCentro (Channel 4), at the same time he stressed that "we don't want to force the system right now."
He reiterated, "we have to wait at least until the bad weather passes. We have to see what the damages are to see how long it takes."
At a press conference offered before noon, Gov. Wanda Vázquez informed that there are between 300,000 and 400,000 clients with no power. Moreover, she said that 150,000 clients of the P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (Prasa) don't have potable water service.
Meanwhile, Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, president of the Irrigation & Electrical Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym), said on Twitter at 10:22 a.m. that 431,568 Prepa clients don't have power. Back then, that represented roughly 27 percent of clients.
Update 3Abonados total sin servicios 431,568 Por regiones, Arecibo 16,404Bayamón 54,672 con 31 alimentadores fueraCarolina 23,390 con 10 alimentadores Caguas 145,290 con 40 alimentadores fueraMayaguez 79,439Ponce 61,109San Juan 51,264 con 26 alimentadores fuera— Angel Figueroa Jaramillo (@jaramilloutier) July 30, 2020
Several social media users reported earlier that they didn't have electric energy services.
Residents of Cupey, Cataño, Río Piedras, Carolina, Toa Baja, Humacao, Toa Alta, Guaynabo, and Mayagüez, among others, reported the interrupted service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.