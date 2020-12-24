- United Way of Puerto Rico (UWPR) announced today that it is one of the 384 organizations to receive a donation from MacKenzie Scott to nonprofit organizations in the 50 States, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The philanthropist has donated $10 million to support community work in health, financial stability and education, carried out by UWPR for more than 50 years of service to the communities of Puerto Rico.
MacKenzie conducted an investigation in Puerto Rico to identify the best way to get aid to the island. In the exercise carried out, they identified United Way Puerto Rico as the Organization that has the most impact in Puerto Rico and the safest way to reach people.
“This donation is a recognition to the United Way of PR for its fiscal, administrative and good governance transparency, but it is not a donation to us, it is really a gift to the people of Puerto Rico and United Way will serve as a bridge between Mrs. McKenzie and our community. For our part, we will administer that gift as we have always done, with transparency, prudence and agility as she has requested,” explained Samuel González, president of United Way of Puerto Rico.
United Way of Puerto Rico is the only federation with more than 100 affiliated non-profit organizations that offer help to causes such as: gender violence, education, spina bifida, Alzheimer's, the elderly, addiction, alcoholism, abuse, terminal diseases such as cancer, among others.
“The aid comes at a crucial time for UWPR in response to the relentless demand for services due to the critical socioeconomic instability we face. The current health crisis due to the pandemic and the general uncertainty that surrounds it, demands that we take specific measures in support of the community. This much-needed economic resource will allow UWPR to expand services to thousands of people in great need,” added González.
UWPR has been serving those facing difficulties, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Some of these include the creation of the “Fundas de Esperanza” (Bags of Hope) program, with which they have been able to distribute thousands of units of personal protective equipment to over 60 nonprofit organizations.
As part of supporting children with their at home education, they distributed over 18,000 school supplies to more than 2,000 students and academic content online to more than 100,000 users; distribution of over 100,000 food boxes after the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program; purchase and distribution of more than 30,000 pounds of food supplies; distribution of over 100,000 masks, hand sanitizers, gowns and disposable gloves; 1,000 food vouchers for the elderly; and workshops on motivation and management of childhood traumatic stress, among other community support programs.
With this donation, as an organization they will be able to extend the scope of these programs, create new initiatives and financially support affiliated organizations that have remained the most active with their community work. The purpose is for the United Way of Puerto Rico to continue helping the community to meet certain immediate needs, but above all to reinvent and rebuild so that everyone has the opportunity to prosper.
"This is a testament to the strength of the United Way network in the US." said the president of United Way of the United States, Suzanne McCormick. “Even before COVID-19, United Way has been a leader in American communities, tackling the toughest problems. This investment will help United Way continue its impactful work through COVID and beyond, especially in creating equitable access for all, "the executive added.
