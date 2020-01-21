A second natural disaster has once again raised the topic of federal aid that Puerto Rico needs to recover from the state of destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and the seismic events at the beginning on January 2020.
The island regularly receives an annual allocation of $10 billion in federal funds for different uses, such as the Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN by its Spanish acronym), Medicaid, university scholarships, and contributions to agencies in the central government, such as education and roads. However, the cost of these recent disasters has prompted the need for more federal funding to finance reconstruction.
The costs of the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in September 2017 have been estimated at $80 billion by various sources, including credit rating agency Moody’s and the U.S. government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The costs of the earthquakes are already estimated at $1 billion, effects that have centered on the southern region of the island. Alas, they have had the effect of destabilizing the rest of the economy.
Corruption Facilitates Federal Government Discrimination
As Puerto Rico agonizes over the effect of both natural disasters, U.S. President Donald Trump and some politicians in the federal capital have used the island’s reigning corruption as an excuse to avoid disbursing all the aid approved by Congress after the hurricane’s impact.
After strong public pressure following the earthquakes’ impact, President trump had to authorize the disbursement of $8.4 billion that had been approved in the summer of 2019 but had been halted in light of the scandal that resulted with then-Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation.
The funding is tied to the imposition of a federal monitor and several demands with which the local government must comply, with which many of us agree. In fact, since 2016 I have proposed for the federal government to put the government of Puerto Rico in a union. Local inadequacy has reached historic levels.
Puerto Rico’s Historical Benefits to the United States
However, we must begin to put into perspective that all these funds cannot be seen as a handout or gifts from the U.S. government to its former economic and military colony in the Caribbean.
We must begin to distance the issue of a bad government and the institutional corruption on the island from the U.S. government’s debt to Puerto Rico.
Let’s take a historical tour and examine some facts to better understand the economic balance of a 121-year political and unequal relationship, since General Nelson Miles entered the island through the Guánica Bay with his troops in 1898.
Foraker Act and Currency Devaluation
When Puerto Rico was transferred to the United States at the end of the Hispanic-American War in 1898 the North American government approved in 1900 the Foraker Act, which set the legal and economic framework for the new political relation between the metropolis and the Caribbean territory.
This statute established the mechanisms to convert the Spanish currency at the time to the American dollar or currency. The exchange rate was 60 cents per dollar (currency circulating in Puerto Rico), which created a strong devaluation of productive assets that lead many local farmers and business owners to bankruptcy. Indeed, there was a transfer of wealth from local entrepreneurs to U.S. emporiums, particularly in the sugar industry.
Jones Act and Maritime Traffic Control
In 1917, the U.S. Congress approved the Jones Act, which—among other things—established maritime traffic control between the North American continent and the island, only with ships sailing under the U.S. flag. This law lasts to this day, with serious questions regarding the disadvantages it creates on trade and the costs it generates.
The Jones Act gave us the U.S. citizenship just before the United States joined World War I. Since then, thousands of Puerto Ricans have fought in all warring conflicts between the mainland and other nations.
Military Utility and Geopolitical Value
For decades, Puerto Rico played a valuable military rolland the various bases on the island were part of a complex national defense system. The federal government never paid the local government a penny for the use of valuable land for military purposes. With the end of the Cold War, Puerto Rico’s geopolitical value is almost nonexistent; hence the lack of interest in “helping” the island.
Lucrative Market for North American Companies
Throughout the entire 20th century and today, Puerto Rico’s market has been dominated by large U.S. corporations. The open market with the largest economy in the world meant the collapse of agriculture to become importers of northern farming conglomerates. Eventually, the large department store chains consolidated on the island, a situation that endures to this day.
In 2018, local consumers spent $25.1 billion in North American businesses.
Fiscal Paradise
Manufacturing multinational enjoyed and still enjoy a tax haven on the island that allows them to benefit with generous tax benefits and, from here, they repatriate billions of dollars to their parent companies on the U.S. mainland. These companies’ reliance on the tax incentives provided by the local government has prevented the emergence of another economic model that enhances the island’s competitiveness.
In 2018, the production value of the Puerto Rico-based multinationals rose to $33 billion.
Wall Street and the Island’s Bankruptcy
Lastly, the local government’s fiscal bankruptcy can be explained from two perspectives: irresponsible public administration and the “generosity” of Wall Street investment funds, which saw a juicy business on the island to buy bunds with triple tax exemption. today, creditors and the local government are in court in an expensive bankruptcy process mediated by the Financial Oversight and Management Board.
If we sum the benefits that the U.S. government and its business community have obtained throughout this centennial relationship, the balance may be tilted to the north. However, it is time to start articulating and delivering our own plan of reconstruction and economic development that does not depend on the president in turn, much less a divided Congress without a clear plan of what to do with its last possession in the Caribbean.
Gustavo Vélez is the founder of Inteligencia Económica, an economic consultancy firm.
