The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) released a forum with Nadia Nadim, who detailed the three steps that countries should implement to prepare for a future catastrophe like the present coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been roughly 7.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 408,000 deaths at the time of this writing.
Nadim, an international football player and UNESCO Champion for Girls’ and Women’s Education, affirmed during the a 3:33-minute video that, although the virus has taken many lives worldwide, there are valuable lessons to be learned from how countries have responded to the crisis.
"[The virus] showed us that we were not prepared; we are not prepared. It showed us how vulnerable we are as human beings, how vulnerable our foundations are, or how weak our economy is, and how not prepared our healthcare system is," she said.
The athlete and women's rights advocate said that countries need to evaluate their emergency response measures to determine how to respond more effectively to another pandemic, stressing that another outbreak is likely to be expected in the future. Nadim opined that there are three crucial steps in reassessing emergency response to mitigate the impact of future health threats:
1. First, she said that governments need to use more resources and incorporate medical experts, scientists, and health professionals in their emergency response strategies. "This COVID-19 crisis showed that they are extremely important and they are the ones who are going to save lives at the end," she emphasized, adding that governments also need to provide sufficient funding to science initiatives and healthcare programs.
In the case of the United States, where there have been nearly 2 million confirmed cases and more than 111,600 deaths at the time of this writing, citizens' place more trust on the private sector to drive innovation, improve quality and provide health insurance, according to a survey by The Associated Press. However, 55 percent were more confident that the government had a greater ability to drive down the cost of healthcare.
2. Second, Nadim stressed that it is pivotal for nations to develop a plan, keeping in mind that "this is definitely not the last time we’re going to be seeing a pandemic or outbreak."
"If you have a plan [on] how to react, what to do, how to stop the spread, I think you’re going to be able to control the outbreak faster and thereby, obviously, saving more lives," she added.
3. Third, Nadim demanded more transparency from governments, urging nations to divulge information amongst themselves faster to stop a future outbreak at its tracks. She said that acting at the right time is crucial to curtail the spread of contagion.
Her plea strikes a resemblance to claims made by Larry Kudlow, director of U.S. National Economic Council, who back in February accused the government of China of a lack of transparency that would have otherwise helped contain the virus. Likewise, U.S. epidemiologist Larry Brilliant said that China needs to be "radically transparent" if it wants to quell rising suspicions and allegations about the origin of the virus, with differing reports tracing it back to different sources.
"I hope these three steps are being considered right now and I hope that they are going to implement them in the future," the UNESCO Champion concluded.
