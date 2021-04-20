The U.S. Department of State announced that it will include in its “Do Not Travel” notice approximately 80 percent of the countries around the world, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to represent an “unprecedented risk” for travelers, according to the agency.
In a press release, the State Department informed that it will update its list of countries to which it recommends not traveling according to the health notices published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC list, updated to April 19, includes 141 countries in the Level 4 (High Risk) category, including Puerto Rico, Brazil, Spain, Russia, Argentina, Canada, Israel, and Chile.
The change "will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80 percent of countries worldwide," the entity disclosed.
"This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department's Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC's existing epidemiological assessment," it added.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Puerto Rico is in the high-level risk of contagion on the CDC's travel guidelines, which means that all travel —including essential— is discouraged.
