The U.S. Army Reserve Multifunctional Geographic Command for the Caribbean, the largest federal U.S. Army command in the region, is ready to assist local civil authorities on the island as needed, informed the division in a press release following the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the island early Tuesday.
“We are in contact with local and federal authorities in Puerto Rico to coordinate any help, if needed. We are ready to assist the people of Puerto Rico during this emergency,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Jurasek, senior federal Army officer in the Caribbean in a press release.
In the statement, Jurasek noted that, as a federal force, the Army Reserve is not considered a first responder. The responsibility to provide the first response resides in the local authorities and the National Guard. However, the State government can request the Army Reserve assistance through federal channels.
“If the local authorities need federal military assistance, there is no need to wait for resources to arrive from outside Puerto Rico. Our command is already here on the island, prepositioned and ready to assist immediately,” said Jurasek.
As demonstrated during the emergency created by hurricanes Irma and Maria, the Army Reserve command in Puerto Rico has multifunctional logistic capabilities that could be of critical need during an emergency.
“We have a Search and Rescue team available right here in Puerto Rico to assist, among many other capabilities,” added Jurasek.
As part of its regular mission, Soldiers from the Army Reserve are deployed around the globe in support of the needs of the nation. Currently, the command has hundreds of Soldiers serving in different countries.
With approximately 5,000 soldiers, the Army Reserve has units in Aguadilla, Mayaguez, Yauco, Ponce, Juana Diaz, Ceiba, Salinas, Puerto Nuevo, Virgin Islands, and headquarters at Fort Buchanan.
