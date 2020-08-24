After the passage of Tropical Storm Laura—which caused a lot of rain and unleashed intense winds in some municipalities—Puerto Rico reported thousands of citizens without electricity or drinking water service, floods, collapses on state highways, and natural debris.

Meanwhile, Gov. Wanda Vázquez informed that two young adults who were trapped with the growth of the Toro Negro river were rescued.

"This time, we had no loss of life. I want to acknowledge and congratulate the people of Puerto Rico because every day that we face these situations we learn more... The only situation that kept the entire Puerto Rican people concerned was the situation of the young people trapped in the flooding of the Toro Negro River in Ciales," Vázquez said.

Yesterday morning, the rescuers were able to help the trapped youth after spending hours trying to locate and help them. “The weather conditions did not allow it to be possible to reach the place where these young people were. So they stayed in a place where they could be rescued during the morning," Vázquez said at a press conference.

On this regard, the interim commissioner of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management and Disaster Administration Bureau (Nmead by its Spanish acronym), Nino Correa, urged the population not to place themselves at risk amid an atmospheric event.

"Unfortunately, with [Tropical Storm] Isaias we had a death —of a lady who exposed herself to that danger— and people come back and do the same. We do not want these things to happen, please, we must be well aware. The same with the surfers. We know they have a capacity, a professionalism, it is a sport, but these are things that one would not want to see. Everything has its moment, its time, and one does not challenge danger," he said.

Thousands Lose Electricity and Water Services

In terms of electrical power, Vázquez said that until 9:00 a.m. yesterday there were roughly 33,000 customers without service, mainly in Mayagüez, Ponce, and San Juan. However, there were 250 brigades from the P.R. Electric Power Authority (PREPA) working to restore electricity and helicopters flying over some main lines—located in Adjuntas, Utuado and Maricao—to keep them in service.

"It is worth noting that the day after Tropical Storm Isaías, there were around 135,000 customers without service... Now, in Storm Laura, we have four times fewer people without electricity than with Storm Isaias," she stated.

As for the P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), Vázquez informed that by 9:00 a.m. roughly 61,000 clients did not have drinking water service. PRASA has 1.1 million clients.

"That is, 95 percent had service the day after a tropical storm like Laura," she stressed.

The governor reported that the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP by its Spanish acronym) reported 23 incidents during Storm Laura, including six landslides on state highways in Villalba, Comerío, San Germán, and Corozal. "There is a highway that is most affected, which is PR-149, which is also between Villalba and several municipalities," she said.

Few People Seek Shelter

Meanwhile, Vázquez said that the Department of Housing reported only one person seeking shelter left. In total, 64 people sought shelter in the municipalities of Añasco, Aguadilla, Morovis, San Juan, Caguas, Carolina, Ponce, and Guayanilla.

"It is likely that the refugee in Ponce has returned to their home, so, probably... we will not have any refugee in any of the shelters," she opined.

Calls to PAS Line

The governor said that the Administration of Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Services (Assmca by its Spanish initials) received nearly 745 calls to its Psychosocial First Aid line (PAS by its Spanish acronym).

"Assmca will be attending these affected communities for the benefit of all citizens, so they may have emotional support," she asserted.

Moreover, Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown, U.S. Coast Guard, President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Puerto Rico's Disaster Recovery at the White House, thanked Vázquez "for the climate she has created between the federal government and the government of Puerto Rico. It is a climate of competition and trust."