The most recent bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated that Tropical Depression 18 could become a tropical storm today.
At the moment, the system is moving west at about 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. This movement should continue until Friday.
"A strengthening is forecast over the next few days and the depression could turn into a tropical storm later today. Then, it is forecast to turn into a hurricane over the weekend," the report said.
Yesterday, a meteorologist of the National Meteorological Service of San Juan, Gabriel Lojero, said that a trajectory could not yet be specified.
Several models, including the European one, place it in the Caribbean area for the second half of next week - between Wednesday and Thursday - while other models predict that it will turn north and pass away from the area.
The NHC has not yet issued any warnings or surveillance for any territory.
