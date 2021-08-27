It was a clean sweep for Team Puerto winning all team divisions at the CGA’s 64th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships (CAGC).
Six Caribbean countries sent their best 47 golfers to compete Aug. 24-26 at the Country Club at Grand Reserve, Rio Grande, in Puerto Rico.
Scores can be seen at https://caribbeangolfassociation.com/
Host country Puerto Rico won the coveted Arthur Ziadie Trophy for overall best performing team with 36 points. The runners-up were teams Dominican Republic with 20 points and Jamaica with 19 points.
From round 1, Puerto Rico created a strong lead, maintaining and building on that to bring home the Hoerman Cup with an overall 7 over par. In second place was team Jamaica with 50 over par followed by Dominican Republic (+55) in third.
In the ladies’ division, the Puerto Rican team claimed the George Teale Trophy with 13 over par. Runners-up were the second-place team US Virgin Islands (+41) and the Dominican Republic (+44) in third. Jim Teale, brother of George Teale, was on hand to present the trophy and share memories with the attendees.
There was a three-way tie for lowest individual scores in the ladies’ division. Puerto Rico’s Paola Rosario and Darianys Guzman along with US Virgin Island’s Alexandra Swayne shared top honours with 225 strokes for 9 over par. Following closely was Camila Negroni, also of team Puerto Rico, with 10 over par as well as Dominican Republic’s Yae Eun Kim (+15).
The Men’s individual standings was also very close. Puerto Rico’s Jeronimo Esteve topped the leaderboard 215 strokes over 3 days for 1 under par. Runners-up included Rhadames Peña of Dominican Republic who was even par and Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico who ended with 1 over par. CGA Hall of Famer, Cesar Rivera, presented to the individual winners.
At the awards ceremony, Jodi Munn-Barrow (CGA secretary and JGA president) brought a message from Mark Lawrie (Director of the R&A in Latin America & Caribbean). Sidney Wolf, President of the CGA and Golf PR, extended thanks to sponsors which included: R&A, Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, Banco Popular, Titleist, and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, among others.
