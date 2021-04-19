A week after the distribution plan was approved and the disbursement schedule for the third Economic Impact Payment of $1,400 had begun, Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that $2.2 billion had been sent to 937,288 families, exceeding projections.
"Disbursements are at an accelerated pace and, as of today, we have already completed 53 percent of payments; this exceeds what we had planned. We anticipate that we could complete 70 percent in four or five weeks and we hope to exceed that figure in three weeks. We are sending an average of 200,000 payments per day from Monday to Friday and we will continue with this rate for the next few weeks, until the process is finished," the official said in a missive.
To make the disbursements, the Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda) is using the taxpayers' information from the 2020 Return and the 2019 Tax Return, if they have not yet filed. In the case of people who are not required to file a return, Hacienda is using the information from the alternate form taxpayers submitted last year to receive the first two incentives of $1,200 and $600.
Parés Alicea clarified that the federal aid disbursement schedule does not interrupt the processing of returns or the payment of refunds of the tax cycle for the year 2020. “Last week, about $34 million in refunds of approximately 40,000 Individual Income tax returns were sent, and we will continue working parallel with the two projects," he added.
Moreover, the secretary was visited today by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi to take a tour of the Information Technology Area and the Unified Internal Revenue System Project (SURI, Spanish acronym), the platform used to distribute the economic stimulus. This aid package is part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARPA) and reaches $3.5 billion. It is expected to impact roughly 2.6 million Puerto Rico residents.
Pierluisi met with Parés Alicea and his work team, who presented him with the Strategic and Operational Plan of the Department, which includes the goals under development, among which are the implementation of fiscal policies, the transformation of accounting programs, and service innovation.
