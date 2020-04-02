Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that $48.6 million were distributed to 97,228 individuals who requested the $500 for self-employed workers, approved in the government's first economic stimulus package to address the crisis caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).
"We are responding in just 48 hours to thousands of requests received through the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI) of the Treasury Department. Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea and his team implemented in record time the process that came out ahead of schedule and today 52 percent of self-employed workers eligible for the incentive will begin to receive the money in their accounts. We will be attending with the same haste to the claims that we continue to receive," Vázquez said.
For his part, the secretary indicated that the Department began sending notices to taxpayers through SURI at the end of last week about their eligibility to request the $500 incentive.
"The commitment to self-employed workers was to start sending the incentive next week, but we have worked much earlier than projected and thanks to the great team of collaborators at the Treasury, this weekend 97,228 families will be able to mitigate their needs in the midst of this emergency. As of this date, the system has received more than 100,000 aid claims, of an estimated 200,000," he said.
Parés Alicea added that the Department is working with the distribution of about $100 million for this incentive.
"We remind you that this incentive of $500 is for those who carry out an industry or business on their own and are registered in SURI as merchants, with their Merchant Registration Certificate valid as of March 15, 2020 and they can request it electronically until the first of May 2020," the secretary explained.
To claim the incentive, the applicant must access their SURI account and follow the following steps to provide and confirm their bank account information: in the "Alerts" section, select the Economic Incentive link and then complete the required bank information and click "Submit".
Meanwhile, the governor and the secretary also announced the disbursement of $16.1 million in income tax refunds corresponding to the 2019 return, which continues to be processed electronically through SURI.
"As we reported, we continue to process reimbursement payrolls weekly, even in the midst of this health crisis, to send you your payment as soon as possible. This week we processed a payroll of $ 5.7 million and another of $10.4 million, for a total of $16.1 million corresponding to 22,898 taxpayers," Parés Alicea said.
With these new payments, the Department has sent approximately $150 million in refunds to more than 200,000 taxpayers.
For more information, send an email to redes@hacienda.pr.gov or through Twitter and Facebook at @DptoHacienda. The exclusive line is also available: (787) 945-5005, to answer questions about the incentive.
