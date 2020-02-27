Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea inaugurated Wednesday the third and last phase of the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI by its Spanish acronym), making way to a new digital age in the agency.

According to the secretary, more than 30,000 taxpayers have already filed their tax returns through this platform. By opening an account in SURI, taxpayers will be able to verify their Informative Returns and W2, which employers must submit to the system as of January 2020.

"In line with the best practices in the world, SURI allows us to redefine our tax administration philosophy by perfecting services with its integration into the digital platform. With the completion of the third phase of SURI, taxpayers' procedures are simplified and voluntary compliance with tax responsibilities is encouraged," the official said.

After four years and a $40 million investment, the Treasury Department managed to unify multiple digital platforms to the SURI app, including three of the largest and most important tax tools. These are PRITAS, with which contributions on income from corporations and other legal entities were handled; REFO, which was used to manage payroll of individuals, and PICO, which handled the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym).

Governor Wanda Vázquez observed that by digitalizing its tax system, Puerto Rico joins more than 25 states and other jurisdictions in Europe and Asia.

"The transformation of technological infrastructure is one of our main goals in the search for greater efficiency in all the services we offer to citizens. I will... follow up so that disbursements of refunds are managed and granted in an expedited manner for the benefit of all our taxpayers," the governor said.

Parés Alicea added that the new tech tools have increased the Department's knowledge on the multiple transactions between individuals, businesses, and corporations. Among the most important tax types that were integrated into the platform in this third phase is the income tax that includes individuals, corporations, and other legal entities.

The Treasury secretary explained that, in the case of individuals, this allows them to confirm the status on their tax returns and reimbursements, conduct different types of payments—including paying the tax return, estimated payment, and deferred payment—filing and amending the tax return, filing an extension request, among others.

"SURI makes taxpayers the owners of their files, with all their history, so they can access as many times as necessary, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Francisco Parés informed.

SURI's implementation began in October 2016 with the integration of all transactions related to the IVU to the platform. In December 2018, transactions related to withholding taxes at source, relict flow and donations, taxes on alcoholic beverages and Internal Revenue Licensing rights were integrated.

The work was carried out by Fast Enterprises, a company specialized in tax technology that is headquartered in Colorado and is authorized to do business in Puerto Rico. The contract included the tax integration design and information transfer to SURI using the Gen Tax application. Fast also trained the Treasury staff and will offer maintenance services.

SURI can be accessed directly at www.suri.hacienda.pr.gov or through the Treasury Department's official website, www.hacienda.pr.gov.