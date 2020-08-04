The changes in the executive order and the timely communication from Discover Puerto Rico (DMO) are having the intended impact, the entity informed.
Data from STR shows that hotel demand for the week ending July 26 fell 48 percent from two weeks earlier, while AirDNA reports that independent rental bookings declined 12.9 percent for the same period.
For the most recent week, leisure travel bookings declined 18 percent from the week prior. Aerostar Airport Holdings reports that arriving passengers into Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport fell 28.6 percent the week ending August 2 compared to mid-July. These key performance indicators reveal that the message about Puerto Rico postponing its opening to tourists is being delivered.
Once Gov. Wanda Vázquez postponed the tourism reopening, Discover Puerto Rico shifted its tone and message to inform that the island is only accepting essential visitors at this time. Since July 16, the DMO has ensured over $15 million in earned media value, with more than 876 million impressions, sharing these critical updates with media outlets in the U.S. mainland.
The DMO stressed that the tourism sector is a critical piece in the island’s economy, and reviving this sector is imperative to save the more than 84,000 jobs that are impacted directly and indirectly.
During the upcoming Industry Update, which will take place this Wednesday, August 5 at 2:00PM, the DMO will cover this information more in detail. The nonprofit will also discuss how the strategies are focused on educating consumers and clients about Puerto Rico’s Health and Safety Guidelines and Protocols to safeguard residents and future visitors amid the ongoing health threat.
The Secretary of Economic Development, Manuel Laboy and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director, Carla Campos will participate during DPR’s Industry Update. To register, click here.
