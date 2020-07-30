Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. - which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands - has announced that it will continue cancelling voyages, now including departures between October 1 through October 31, 2020 for its three cruise brands.
Starting in August, as part of the company's efforts to provide additional transparency, Norwegian will make updates at the end of each month on the status of its cruise ship voyage suspensions, including possible extensions.
The company recently announced a collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group to develop improved health and safety protocols for its cruise ships, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Members of the “Heathy Sail” panel are experts in various disciplines, including public health, infectious diseases, biosecurity, hospitality, and maritime operations. The group's main goal is to develop a series of recommendations aimed at responding to public health challenges due to COVID-19, improving protocols and measures, and preparing for the resumption of cruise operations with all health guarantees and security.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will continue to collaborate with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government, and global public health authorities to take all precautions necessary to guarantee the health and safety of the passengers, crew and destinations visited.
Guests with reservations affected by cancellation of trips on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises should contact their travel agency or directly with the cruise company.
According to Forbes, the decision to cancel voyages until November makes Norwegian the first of the three major cruise lines to cancel beyond the CDC's "No Sail Order" until September 30.
