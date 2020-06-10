The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) informed that the country will be ready to welcome international visitors starting July 1.
That date sparks the beginning of Phase 4 of the de-escalation process of the measures announced by the High Commission Level for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus, which contemplates the application of special health protocols that are applied to take extreme health precautions and prevent infections.
"From the moment visitors arrive in our country, they will find that the measures implemented guarantee a safe and pleasant experience so that they can enjoy the attractions that have made us the main tourist destination in the Caribbean," said Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García.
MITUR announced that most hotels in the Dominican Republic will operate normally as of July 1, and that different government entities have worked together with the private sector developing strict safety and hygiene measures that guarantee the health of the population and tourists.
The Ministry announced that the safety protocols of the tourism industry are now available, have been approved by the corresponding public entities, and have characteristics similar to those established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to guarantee that the Dominican tourism industry continues being a benchmark for health security in the region.
