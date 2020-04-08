As part of efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in Puerto Rico, the Public Health Trust and Ponce Health Sciences University have developed the Epidemiological Surveillance System platform, which allows scientists to track and disseminate the results on the evolution of COVID-19 on the island.
The COVID-19 surveillance system, led by epidemiologist Dr. Melissa Marzán from Ponce Health Sciences University, is a platform designed to track people’s symptoms as they arise. During a webconference with reporters, she explained that local residents are asked to volunteer and participate by self-reporting on various symptoms on a daily basis. Even if a person does not experience any symptoms, he or she should participate.
The symptoms to be reported include: fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing, chills, nasal congestion, tiredness, headache, vomiting and nasal secretion.
The three most common symptoms associated with the coronavirus are fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing.
Respondents are also asked various questions for a sociodemographic profile of participants, including age, gender, zip code of their residence, annual income, level of education, if they have a medical plan and if they smoke.
The results obtained through the survey serve to identify the geographic areas of greatest symptoms, develop profiles, identify present symptoms and the days in which the symptoms appear; how long the symptoms last; and the spread of the virus. This information allows scientists to monitor the development of the novel coronavirus on a daily basis, help predict the curve of the disease contagion and take the necessary preventive measures.
“This initiative promotes the figure of the citizen-scientist and allows us to monitor the symptoms associated with the virus and identify possible areas of higher incidence of COVID-19. This allows us to plan more effectively the medical and preventive services for the different regions of Puerto Rico,” Marzán said.
According to official data, since its launch on March 17, over 38,000 people have participated in the survey and the most relevant results show a slight trend of increasing symptoms associated with COVID-19 for the period of March 18 to 26. What these findings represent is the opportunity to observe the development of symptoms through the different areas of Puerto Rico, have a closer look on the behavior of the virus in local communities, and provide data for future planning and prevention.
“Data is a powerful tool that allows us to make sound decisions and can prevent the spread of this disease and save lives,” said Dr. José Rodriguez Orengo, acting director of Public Health Trust. “It is important that the community continue to participate every day in this survey and help us control this contagious disease.”
Officials said other cities in the United States, such as Boston, Massachusetts and Tampa, Fla., will also start using Puerto Rico’s Epidemiological Surveillance System in the fight against COVID-19.
“This year, the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust has achieved important alliances and collaborations in order to improve the health equity of the communities of Puerto Rico and make health services more accessible. We must highlight that in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, this collaboration with Ponce Health Sciences University, which allows creating solutions to this epidemic, has been one of the most important,” said Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust.
For more information about the self-reporting survey, Public Health Trust and available resources related to COVID-19, visit the webpage www.paralasaludpublica.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.