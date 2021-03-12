Carlos Mercado Santiago, the designated executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Aerostar CEO Jorge Hernández, and PRTC executive staff participated on Thursday in a tour of the new facilities of the PRTC's Information Center at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina.
These improvements and additional services, which will be available in the 10 information centers located throughout the Island, were designed with the purpose of optimizing the services, tourist infrastructure and orientation that Puerto Rico offers as a destination, and in preparation for the safe reopening and total domestic and international tourism.
The PRTC centers will be restoring face-to-face services in full. In addition to offering orientation about the destination, the Tourism Promotion Representatives (TPRs) will be delivering information on the Executive Order of the Gov. Pedro Pierluisi to passengers arriving at the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport and to visitors to the facilities located in all the regions of Puerto Rico. The information includes details such as the mandatory use of masks in public and closed places, the rules of social distancing required, and the legal consequences of not complying with established protocols.
“The commitment of the Tourism Co. is to continue collaborating with all relevant government agencies and contribute to ensuring that all sectors of the tourism industry are in compliance with the Executive Orders and the Health and Safety Plan of the CTPR to safeguard health and safety. everyone's safety," Mercado said.
He added that, "with this initiative we seek to keep the public informed about the diversity of alternatives available for the enjoyment of vacations and positive experiences on the Island, while complying with the required health standards."
Meanwhile, the CEO of Aerostar said that this operation contribute's to the company's mission to "provide the visitor with the greatest number of services to expand and maximize their experience in Puerto Rico."
"The new initiative adopted by the information center of the Tourism Company gives our passengers the opportunity to have a service to orient themselves about the spaces, attractions that we offer as a destination and the necessary security measures to enjoy safely. This becomes even more relevant in the context of the pandemic," Hernández said.
The reconfiguration of the spaces and the installation of security measures to ensure their safe reopening were carried out during the break in the face-to-face work of the PRTC staff. The weeks in which the TPRs continued to offer services to the public remotely were also used for a makeover combining visuals and sounds that highlight the natural beauties, gastronomy, culture, adventures and other elements that make Puerto Rico a world-class destination.
The new decoration and colorful lettering of each of the facilities were designed to highlight the elements that characterize each region. New counters were also placed to facilitate face-to-face customer service, high-resolution televisions with videos, and furniture to place promotional material on hostels, companies and service providers endorsed by the PRTC.
In order to maintain the consistency of the destination's message, and in keeping with the Promotion of Puerto Rico as a Destination Act [Act 17-2017] Rev. November 26, 2018, a design was chosen that shows the synergy between the PRTC campaigns and the destination marketing organization using the Discover Puerto Rico brand.
"At the PRTC, we are very pleased with the total restoration of face-to-face services, the culmination of the renovation process of our Information Centers, and the installation of the new signage, to guide and motivate the local and visiting public to know and explore the island," Mercado stated. "We continue firm and forward preparing our destiny towards a complete reopening and in compliance with all the health and safety measures established by the Government of Puerto Rico."
