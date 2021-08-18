Immunocompromised patients over 12 years of age in Puerto Rico can now start going to their vaccination centers to obtain the third dose of vaccine against COVID-19. This was announced by Chief Medical Officer Iris Cardona after meeting with vaccination providers and establishing the indications of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
These include those recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, patients receiving treatment for cancer or tumor, under treatment of high-concentration steroids, and people with an advanced or untreated HIV diagnosis.
"Given the increase in infections and the variants that have emerged from COVID-19, studies have indicated that a third dose of protection could help reduce the risk of severe illness or death in people with compromised immune systems. In this sense, a third dose in this group of people will serve to increase the level of antibodies since they have a reduced capacity to fight infections and other diseases. The recommendation is that this population group go to their nearest provider to receive the additional dose," Dr. Cardona said.
At least 28 days after completing the dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the patient may be given their third dose. While for the Janssen vaccine, at the moment, it has not been authorized for an additional dose. No medical referral or evidence certifying the disease will be required.
