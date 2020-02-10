Mental health is one of the priorities of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT). For this purpose, the program announced the launch of the Reverdece Tu Tambien (RTT) campaign, Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the Agroartesanal Market in the Triangle sector on Ave. Rexach and Ponce from León in Bo. Obrero.
Reverdece tú También is a public service campaign aimed at mental health, which has been integrated into PRPHT programs. It was developed, by Puerto Ricans, for Puerto Rico by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), after the passage of Hurricane Maria. It is aimed at promoting emotional resistance by providing tools for the well-being of mental health in the communities of Puerto Rico. The purpose of this campaign is to create an analogy between nature and the human being, promoting that like nature blossoms turning green, the human being can renew itself as well.
“Currently, the population of Puerto Rico has a collective challenge of managing emotions and anxieties before the realities of the Island, including seismic movements. We need to generate incentives to help channel these emotions”, said Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, director of the PRPHT. "Just as we did in the South area from day one, carrying out diverse activities to our brothers, we will be impacting multiple communities across the Island," Rodríguez Orengo concluded.
In this activity, attended bymore than 300 people, the PRPHT joined forces with the G8 community of Bo. Obrero, which celebrates its Agroartesanal Market of the month, to carry out activities that promoted mental health and prevention. As part of the participation of the PRPHT, there was a space in the Market with talks to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, reading the children's story “The day Everything Moved”, distribution of the activity book of this story, virtual reality games and a mental health talk by Dr. Osmari Cru from Americares, among other activities. Likewise, VOCES collaborators administered free influenza vaccinations to more than 70 people.
For its part, CAPT Betty Hastings, who was the promoter of this mental health campaign initiative as Field Coordinator of the Disaster Recovery Division of the United States Department of Health and Human Services; she added that "The idea behind the name of this campaign is to connect the similarity between nature and individuals" while stressing that "This is an opportunity to remember or discover in ourselves the strengths we have. Just as trees and flowers bloom after periods of darkness, we also have the power to bloom again, " she concluded.
