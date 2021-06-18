AN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands' power company on Friday reported a complete blackout in St. John and St. Thomas, which is the U.S. territory's most populated island.
Officials said the outage occurred late Thursday when a key power plant lost all generation capacity for unknown reasons.
The Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority said it did not know when power would be restored. More than 51,600 people live in St. Thomas and more than 4,000 people live in St. John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.