Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés informed that thousands of local taxpayers could claim a credit in their tax reform and outlined the requirements to obtain this benefit, which will be available in this upcoming tax cycle corresponding to 2019.

Parés explained that the Tax Reform as amended in 2018 includes some changes that will be implemented this year. One such change is the inclusion of the Work Credit, under which taxpayers from the middle- and working-class can claim up to $2,000 when filing their taxes. According to the official, the government has a budget of roughly $204 million for this regard, which is projected to be distributed among some 399,000 taxpayers.

“As established in the Tax Reform, in the next Income Tax return individuals can claim a Work Credit between $300 and $2,000, depending on their income, civil status, and the number of dependents. This is one of the main changes to the Internal Revenue Code introduced under Act 257 of 2018,” the secretary said at a roundtable on January 27.

The Work Credit will be distributed to individual residents on the island, both married and single, who comply with certain income requirements and are between 27 and 64 years old. Dependents include the taxpayer’s and/or their spouse’s children who are 18 years old or younger. In the case of full-time students, these cannot be older than 25 to be considered dependents.

According to Parés, the concept of the Work Credit was introduced in the U.S. mainland in the 1990s to boost labor force participation. Puerto Rico’s labor participation rate fluctuates around 40 percent. After evaluating the global data for 2019, Trading Economics found that Puerto Rico has the second-lowest labor force participation in the world, finishing off the year with 39.9 percent.

To calculate the credit, taxpayers who have no dependents will receive up to $300 if their 2019 salary ranged between $18,000 and $20,500. If they are married, the sum of the income must be between $18,000 and $21,750.

Taxpayers with one dependent can receive up to $900 if their salary was higher than $13,000 and up to $20,500. Married taxpayers with one dependent must have an income sum higher than $13,000, up yo $24,250.

If the taxpayer has two dependents, he or she can receive up to $1,500 if they earned between $16,000 and $28,500. If they are married, the sum of the income must range from $16,000 to $34,750.

Lastly, taxpayers with three or more dependents are entitled to the highest Work Credit of $2,000 when their salary throughout the tax year sits between $17,000 and $33,500. For married taxpayers, the sum of the income has to be greater than $17,000, up to $42,000.

Moreover, taxpayers who earn an income by other means, such as appliances, dividends, rents, pension or asset sales may also request the Work Credit as long as this added income did not exceed $2,200 during the 2019 tax year.

However, independent contractors, married taxpayers who file their returns separately, and those who have claimed the senior credit are not eligible.

The chief financial officer (CFO) of the local government and executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym), Omar J. Marrero, stressed that this initiative will result in lower tax payments for thousands of workers, “which will be beneficial for the island’s economy.”

Meanwhile, Parés also highlighted that a five-percent discount on normal returns will be available for all individuals, as amended in the 2018 Tax Reform.

“All individuals, regardless of income, will receive a five-percent discount on the normal contribution, which implies a decrease in the contribution to pay,” the official said.

The income tax return must be filed by April 15, known in the U.S. mainland as Tax Day. For more information, call the P.R. Treasury Department at (787) 622-0123 or visit www.hacienda.pr.gov.