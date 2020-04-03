The health task force, which advises Governor Wanda Vázquez on coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency management, might recommend a new extension to the lockdown and stricter measures to curtail the spread of the infection in Puerto Rico.

So far, the curfew ordered by the governor will be in effect until April 12. However, the secretary of the Department of Health, Lorenzo González, said this morning that the peak of cases on the Island "may be sometime between April 15 and May 8."

The coordinator of the medical task force, Dr. Segundo Rodríguez, said that the recommendation will depend on the number of infections and how the charts behave, which are discussed daily with the agency's new epidemiologist, David Capó.

"We understand that at the end of next week we may have more information to make a recommendation to the secretary of Health and the governor of not only if the curfew period should be extended, but how strict it can be," Rodríguez said during a special COVID-19 programming on WIPR (Channel 6).

He warned that he might recommend a stricter lockdown, depending on infection data.

"If it is necessary and we have the scientific data to support it, we will recommend it. That would be as soon as we have data where epidemiologists feel most confident," Rodríguez said.

Apart from an island-wide lockdown that only enables some businesses to operate, the executive order implemented as an emergency measure also establishes a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as limited transit determined by license plates.

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Juan Carlos Reyes, who is also a member of the medical task force, recognized that there is community transmission and that is why there is a call for people not to leave their residences.

"We are under quarantine and there is less contact but, globally, each person who is infected can infect 2.3 people. So, we have to stay in our houses," Reyes explained.

He added, "it is very likely that by April 12 we will start to see a slowdown in the increase in cases and perhaps we can make other decisions, but for now we are going to increase the measures this week and the next."

Reyes noted that the task force "started with nothing" to manage the coronavirus epidemic.

"We did not have a Health secretary and an epidemiologist who was on her way out... Now we have our heads in Health and we can become advisers, which is what we are going to be from the beginning," he said.