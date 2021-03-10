Cambio, a nongovernment organization committed to promoting sustainability in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, presented on Wednesday a study that revealed that Puerto Rico could provide resiliency to 100 percent of homes through the use of federal funds.
Specifically, the analysis concluded that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) could reduce energy costs if it starts investing $9.6 billion of available federal funds for installing solar panels in homes and businesses. According to the study, the island could generate 75 percent of its electricity from "clean and reliable" sources in 15 years and reduce fossil fuel expenditures to $430 million a year by 2035.
“The study shows that there is no need to use public funds for new fossil fuel projects or conversion of existing plants to natural gas. On the contrary, PREPA should start now with investing $9.65 billion in available federal funds to install rooftop solar and storage systems," said Ingrid M. Vila Biaggi, engineer, president and co-founder of Cambio.
Moreover, capital investment required by this plan is $5 billion less than in the Integrated Resource Plan proposed by PREPA, and the proposal would result in a system that saves $500 million a year relative to the current system, the study concluded.
“The transformation to energy self-sufficiency would allow for stable, lower prices with less investment in transmission and distribution than PREPA has proposed,” said Cathy Kunkel, energy finance analyst with the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).
“If PREPA uses federal funds to achieve this plan, the cost of electricity would be reduced below 15 cents/kWh in 15 years. Renewable energy investments would stabilize rates by reducing dependence on volatile fossil fuel prices. In recent years, PREPA has spent over $1.4 billion a year on imported fuels and this scenario would cut that fuel bill to $430 million. The federal government allows for funds to be invested in the rebuilding of a clean and renewable grid, as proposed by this modeling,” she underscored.
The study's findings have been presented to PREPA and the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau for further consideration.
Continue reading on the March 17 edition of The Weekly Journal.
