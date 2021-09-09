On September 14th, 2021, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will host 1,400 passengers of the Celebrity Equinox at its Port Zante.
The port call of Celebrity Equinox, which is part of its parent company Royal Caribbean Group, will mark the first call by the Royal Caribbean Group to the twin-island since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports.
St Kitts and Nevis remains in high demand as a renowned port for its exceptional tours. The nation achieved the honorary Marquee Port status two cruise seasons in a row before the pandemic for reaching the one million passenger mark. Funded by the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, Port Zante is one of the few ports in the Eastern Caribbean that can accommodate the world's most prominent cruise vessels, like Carnival Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and P & O Cruises. Another Celebrity Equinox ship will return to Port Zante in early October.
Minister Grant told CS Global Partners that revenue from CBI's Sustainable Growth Fund option has played a pivotal role in keeping the economy afloat during the pandemic through the Poverty Alleviation Programme and it has also aided the preparation to reopen the tourism sector safety. "All signs point to a positive recovery of the economy in St Kitts and Nevis as global businesses begins to grow," he added.
According to officials, St Kitts and Nevis will create a bubble at Port Zante to resume cruise tourism in the country. These safety protocols involve having 95 percent of all crew onboard the vessel fully vaccinated according to the CDC guidelines and ensuring all guests over 12 years of age have received all doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization or the US Food and Drug Administration. All individuals must also submit a negative PCR or Antigen test three days before the embarkation of the vessel at homeport at the beginning of the cruise.
St Kitts and Nevis has the longest-standing CBI Program in the industry, which has helped cultivate and improve the nation's infrastructure development and social services. CBI funds generated through foreign investors also continue to finance healthcare, education and sports ventures on the islands.
To gain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship in approximately three months, applicants need to pass strict due diligence and contribute USD$150,000 for a family of up to four to a government fund. This reduced offer is only valid until the end of 2021.
Benefits include restriction-free travel to nearly 160 destinations, the rights to live and work in the nation and the ability to pass citizenship on to kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.