A payment postponement will be implemented to rents and mortgages from the Special Communities Program due to the financial burdens that could stem from Executive Order 2020-23, which restricts a large number of establishments from doing business until March 30 so as to deter the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The announcement was made by Jesús Vélez, executive director of the Office for Socioeconomic and Community Development of Puerto Rico (Odsec by its Spanish acronym) and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Perpetual Trust for Special Communities.
"If we work together we can stop the spread of the COVID-19. Therefore, we have determined to postpone rent and mortgage payments from the Special Communities Program until April 30, 2020, or until the efforts to stop the virus conclude," Vélez said.
The official informed that this moratorium will apply to all beneficiaries of the pro0gram without the need to submit a request. He added that the payment postponement will not allow interest rates to pile up.
"Our priority if the safety and health of our communities. We are doing the necessary adjustments to avoid exposing the population to unnecessary risks," Vélez said.
