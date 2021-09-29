LUMA Energy informed this morning the resumption of selective blackouts over limited generation.
Yesterday, LUMA had anticipated that as long as there was low generation, the interruptions would continue. In a press release, the company affirmed that in order to continue with the distribution of energy, they will carry out load relays, so as not to overload the system.
While LUMA is in charge of energy transmission and distribution, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is tasked with generation.
At the moment, according to LUMA, the load relays carried out are approximately four hours per impacted sector. It is estimated that the maximum demand will exceed the available generation for the next few days, until the Palo Seco and Aguirre units are fully integrated into the generating fleet.
According to PREPA's website, by 9:59 a.m. there were 28,543 clients without electricity. The most affected regions are: Arecibo, Mayagüez, and Ponce.
