A seism with a preliminary magnitude of 4.59 was reported on the island at 4:36 p.m. today, June 23, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network (RSPR by its Spanish initials).
The event occurred in Cañón de la Mona, 28 km deep and 78.85 km north of the northwestern municipality of Aguadilla.
The maximum intensity reported was in Mayagüez. Residents in various municipalities of the island reported feeling the earthquake, such as San Juan, Moca, Toa Baja, Cabo Rojo, Peñuelas, Patillas, and Barranquitas.
There is no tsunami warning or alert for Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.