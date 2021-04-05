San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo and the municipal first lady, Maritere González, announced the reopening of the Aquatic Therapy Center, which offers services to children with functional diversity.
"This important center was inaugurated as the first aquatic therapy center in San Juan and offers services to over 50 boys and girls with various conditions. For our administration, it is of vital importance to offer services that positively impact citizens, especially children. These therapies serve as a measure for the development and well-being of the participants," Romero stated.
González added that "through this effort, we promote tools that benefit our children. The services are determined according to an individualized plan that is discussed with the parents or guardians of the participant and are focused on developing greater independence, confidence, mobility, flexibility and security. In addition to contribute to the development of social communication skills, control of emotional behavior, reduction of physiological and emotional stress."
Children with limited mobility or with difficulty concentrating have been benefited by aquatic therapies in the development of greater concentration, sociability skills, tolerance to hygiene activities related to water, greater flexibility in body movement, relief and muscle relaxation to compensate for prolonged time in fixed positions.
They also highlighted that participation in therapies has contributed to the academic and learning processes of the child when they manage to be more concentrated and are able to follow directions in simple tasks. They also indicated that the school personnel in charge of the students have confirmed the benefits of the therapies in the lives of the children of the La Esperanza school in Puerto Nuevo.
The participants of the center present conditions such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, micro and macrocephaly, intellectual development disorder, dwarfism and autism spectrum disorder, among others.
Since March 16, 2020, the center stopped its services. For the reopening, we worked to achieve the strictest protocol for the prevention of COVID-19. The team of professionals consists of a director of aquatic therapies, aquatic therapist; a nurse, lifeguard and educational liaison, all with the proper certifications.
