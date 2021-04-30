As part of Immunization Week and to continue vaccination efforts against COVID-19 in San Juan, Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo announced a "VacuTour" tomorrow, May 1, in which 3,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to the general public 18 and older.
Efforts for the event are carried out through a collaboration of the municipality, the Puerto Rico Department of Health, and the Coalition for Immunization and Health Promotion (Voces).
"Due to its urban and industrial nature, in addition to its tourist focus, San Juan is one of the municipalities with the highest flow of citizens during the day and night, so we must facilitate the administration of the vaccine as soon as possible in order to protect to our residents and visitors. This initiative will contribute to strengthening the health and well-being of our residents. We thank Voces for their commendable work, as well as the Secretary of Health for collaborating with us in this great effort," Romero stated.
The inoculation process will be held tomorrow, May 1, in San Juan Central Park from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. People between the ages of 18 and 20 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older.
To receive the shot, interested parties must register in www.protegetevacunate.com.
Health Secretary Carlos Mellado López said that “we thank the Mayor of San Juan for joining forces that lead us to advance in the vaccination process. We are focused on achieving herd immunity and we continue to join forces to plan and develop immunization activities in order to make the vaccine accessible to all citizens of Puerto Rico, being a fundamental prevention tool."
"We thank the Municipality of San Juan for its support to expand access to this population aged 18 and over in the form of car service to impact the largest number of residents of our metro area. It fills us with satisfaction to know that we are getting closer to a protected country, responsible for your health and that of yours. In this World Immunization Week, we recognize the work of hundreds of volunteers and allies who make events like this possible. Thanks to the Group of Women Leaders and the support of Direct Relief, this Saturday San Juan will impact up to 3,000 people. Vaccines definitely bring us closer, are safe and save lives," said Lilliam Rodríguez Capó, founder and CEO of the VOCES Coalition for Immunization and Health Promotion of Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.