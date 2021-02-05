San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo announced the reopening of the Escambrón beach, as well as the athletics track of the Sixto Escobar Park, from this Saturday, February 6 from 6:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m.
"As part of our commitment to the people of San Juan, we have given ourselves the task of giving them back access to the facilities that belong to them. That is why today, we are opening the Escambrón parking lot, the bathrooms and the track area to the general public for all those who wish to exercise," the mayor stated.
Romero reported that the recreational areas have been prepped to comply with COVID-19 mitigation protocols.
"Each visitor to the beach must comply with the requirements of behavior, distance and hygiene, as well as the safety rules for bathers," he explained.
The mayor added that no crowds will be allowed in the parking lot, nor alcoholic beverages on the Escambrón premises. "We recognize the need to re-enjoy our parks and beaches; however, we cannot forget that we still have a pandemic that forces us to be even more prudent in using them."
He expressed his gratitude to the team of the Sports and Recreation Department of the Autonomous Municipality of San Juan, who “for weeks have been working to make the opening of this municipal facility a reality today."
(0) comments
