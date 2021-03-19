The San Juan Municipal Police has bolstered its security work plans in the Capital City’s tourism zones with aims to protect both travelers and residents in these areas.
“It is our best interest to assure all visitors and residents of tourist areas and of the Capital City in general that San Juan is open for the enjoyment of all, but in an orderly and safe environment,” said San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo, who announced earlier this week that he had held a meeting with senior officials in the municipal Police Department to address concerns of unruly tourist behavior.
Moreover, the San Juan Municipal Police commissioner, Cor. José Juan García, reported that ““in the Old San Juan area and in the Placita in Santurce, a security plan has been implemented that is yielding results. For the elaboration of this, meetings were held with all the merchants of the Placita in Santurce, as well as merchants and representatives of Old San Juan residents.”
He added that this consists of intermittent access control that will depend on the traffic flow from 3:00 p.m. from Thursdays to Sundays and on Mondays in the event of a holiday. During this period, they will also work with visitor orientation.
Furthermore, as of 11:00 p.m. the shops in the areas have closed their doors, which allows the streets to be permanently closed from 11:30 p.m., except for the transit of residents, taxis, UBER or business owners.
Romero explained that, "these measures have given good results, to the point that they will be being replicated in the County area by the State Police in collaboration with the Municipal Police in order to maximize resources and join efforts."
Meanwhile, the State Police will have all the collaboration of the Municipal Police of San Juan to implement this security plan in the Condado area. For this, the strategies have been discussed with the resident and business leaders of the area, as well as with the secretary of the Department of Public Security, Alexis Torres Ríos.
It was also reported that they have imposed fines on all those who violate security measures. These fines include businesses that have violated the executive order against COVID-19, visitors who do not comply with the use of masks, as well as violators of Executive Order 008 that reinforces compliance with various laws and ordinances that guarantee noise control. unnecessary and noise pollution.
